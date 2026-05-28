Camp Mystic chief health officer barred from direct patient care by Texas nursing board

The Texas Board of Nursing restored Camp Mystic’s chief health officer’s nursing license but barred her from working directly with patients after the board temp

Questions raised after deadly mental health call in Shavano Park SAN ANTONIO - The man authorities say killed his elderly grandmother Wednesday in Shavano Park has been identifiedJoseph Martin Finnegan, 27, was charged with the murder after deputies found him at the home in what theySAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to give details on a homicide on the North Side.

The sheriff will give a briefing at the intersectiSAN ANTONIO - A deadly accident has shut down a portion of a North Side highway early Tuesday morning. The deadly accident happened around 4 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 between HildebgrandSAN ANTONIO - Tonight on Don's Extra Point. Wemby was a no show... now, everyone loves Victor, and not just because he's a great player. He's a great young man.

He's smart, wise beyond his years. Introspective and intelleSAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide details for aggravated robbery and an arrest regarding online solicitation of a minor





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LIVE: Texas runoff election results for U.S. Senate and other North Texas key racesTexas voters went back to the polls on Tuesday to decide some major runoff races, including the widely watched Republican race for United States Senate between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton.

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Camp Mystic chief health officer barred from direct patient care by Texas nursing boardMary Liz Eastland failed to develop proper emergency plans or properly respond to the flood that killed 25 campers and two counselors last year, the order states.

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Camp Mystic chief health officer barred from direct patient care by Texas nursing boardThe restrictions on Mary Liz Eastland's license forbid her from working directly with patients, including 'teaching, counseling, assessing the client's needs and strengths, and providing skilled nursing care,' according to the order.

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Camp Mystic nurse’s license reinstated but with patient-care restrictionsCamp Mystic's lead health official's nursing license was restored by the Texas Board of Nursing, but she can no longer work directly with patients.

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