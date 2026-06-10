Camp Evergreen's Campfire Cookoff: A Heartwarming Rom-Com for Summer 2026

Two single parents find love and chaos at a summer cooking camp where they compete for a cookbook deal.

In Roku 's upcoming film 'Camp Evergreen's Campfire Cookoff,' audiences are treated to a heartwarming romantic comedy that blends culinary competition with the challenges of single parenthood.

The exclusive first look at the trailer introduces us to Adam and Monica, portrayed by Metcalfe and Davis, two single parents who reluctantly sign up for a summer cooking camp with an epic prize. Monica's daughter is skeptical, noting the rustic accommodations are 'not exactly giving Michelin star vibes,' while Adam's son seems disengaged. The camp, hosted at Camp Evergreen, promises a series of challenges where the winning family gets their recipe published in a cookbook.

As the competition heats up, so does the connection between Adam and Monica, who bond over their struggles to connect with their children and navigate the chaos of the kitchen. Their journey is filled with humorous mishaps, such as Adam burning meat and Monica's daughter scrolling on her phone during a key challenge, but also tender moments that hint at a deeper romance.

The film explores themes of family, connection, and finding love when least expected, all set against the nostalgic backdrop of summer camp. This summer's movie slate is packed with nostalgia-inducing franchises, but 'Campfire Cookoff' stands out as a fresh, original story that will resonate with millennial parents who grew up on rom-coms. The chemistry between the leads is palpable, and the supporting cast adds warmth and humor.

Director Jane Smith has crafted a film that balances laugh-out-loud moments with genuine emotional depth, reminding us that sometimes the best recipes are made with love-and a little bit of competition. As Adam and Monica grow closer, they discover that the real prize isn't the cookbook deal, but the new blended family they're creating. With beautiful cinematography capturing the serene lake and forest setting, the movie promises to be a visual treat.

The soundtrack, featuring acoustic indie folk, complements the film's cozy vibe.

'Camp Evergreen's Campfire Cookoff' is set to premiere exclusively on Roku in late August, making it the perfect end-of-summer treat





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Roku Romantic Comedy Cooking Camp Single Parents Summer 2026

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