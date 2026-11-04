Camp Century Study Reveals Greenland Was Ice-Free 416,000 Years Ago Due to Prolonged Warming

New analysis of Camp Century sediments shows Greenland's ice sheet retreated significantly during Marine Isotope Stage 11, offering critical insights into past climate change impacts.

Scientists analyzing sediment cores from the historic Camp Century base in northwestern Greenland have confirmed that the region was entirely free of ice approximately 416,000 years ago. This determination indicates that the massive Greenland Ice Sheet retreated more than 60 miles from its current edge during that specific period in Earth's history. The research provides a vital historical baseline for understanding how sensitive the ice formation is to prolonged changes in global temperatures.

The discovery stems from a new study published in the journal Climate of the Past, which reveals that summers during the interval known as Marine Isotope Stage 11 were approximately 8.5 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than present-day conditions. To reach this conclusion, researchers examined fatty molecules left behind by bacteria in the sediment layers found deep beneath the ice. John Michael Aguilar, the study's first author and a postdoctoral fellow at the University at Buffalo, noted that the types and proportions of these specific molecules vary directly based on ambient temperatures.

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By comparing the ancient bacterial markers with similar molecules found in modern Arctic lakes, the team estimated the historical warmth levels with precision. The study acknowledges a margin of error of 5.7 degrees Fahrenheit for the 8.5-degree estimate, yet the data confirms that moderate warming coincided with a substantial reduction in the ice sheet's volume. This challenges previous assumptions about the threshold required to trigger major glacial retreat in such massive ice formations.

The researchers propose that the duration of the warm period was just as critical as the intensity of the heat in driving the ice sheet's retreat. While Greenland experienced similar summer temperatures between 5,000 and 10,000 years ago, the ice at Camp Century did not melt away during that time. The key difference identified by the team is that the warming event 416,000 years ago lasted for tens of thousands of years, providing an extended window for the ice to shrink.

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This prolonged exposure allowed the glaciers sufficient time to respond to the thermal stress, whereas shorter warm spells in the more recent past failed to trigger significant melting. The findings suggest that the longevity of high-temperature periods plays a decisive role in determining the stability of large ice masses. This offers a crucial variable for modeling future climate scenarios, as current projections indicate that human-caused warmth could persist for hundreds or thousands of years.

Elizabeth Thomas, the study's corresponding author, emphasized that contemporary human-caused warming is more intense than the conditions observed 400,000 years ago. NASA satellite data gathered since 2002 estimates that Greenland is currently losing about 270 billion tons of ice annually. A separate 2024 study highlighted that accelerating glacier retreat at the points where they meet the ocean further exacerbates this water loss, underscoring the urgency of understanding historical ice sheet dynamics.

The Camp Century base itself holds a unique place in military and scientific history. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the facility in 1959 by excavating deep into the ice sheet with the primary goal of testing Project Iceworm. This classified Cold War initiative aimed to conceal nuclear missiles within the glacier structure to protect them from potential attacks during the height of the geopolitical tension.

Although the missile plan was never implemented, the drilling operations reached nearly one mile down to the bedrock before the facility was abandoned in 1967. After the military left, the drill core samples containing ancient sediment were transported to the University at Buffalo by lead scientist Chester Langway in 1975. These samples eventually moved to the University of Copenhagen, where they remained largely unstudied for over two decades.

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A freezer cleanout in 2018 rediscovered these valuable samples, leading to a previous 2023 study that utilized the cores to establish the timeline of the ice-free period. That earlier research set the stage for the new temperature analysis, allowing scientists to finally quantify the heat levels of that ancient era. The combined efforts of these studies provide a comprehensive view of how the ice sheet has reacted to climate shifts in the distant past.

As the ice melts, the land beneath it rises due to reduced weight, and the diminished gravitational pull of the ice sheet causes relative sea levels around most of Greenland to fall. However, the broader global impact involves rising oceans elsewhere, as the water displaced from the island flows into the seas. This underscores the complexity of sea level changes and the importance of historical data in predicting future environmental outcomes for coastal regions worldwide.