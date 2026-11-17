Camille Grammer alleges ex-husband Kelsey Grammer ended their marriage by text and wrote that he felt no remorse, while she also discussed daughter Mason's career.

Camille Grammer, a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, alleges that her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer sent her a text message saying he felt no remorse for what he was doing after their split. Camille, 57, made the claims on Monday, May 18, in comments about how Kelsey, 71, has treated her and their daughter Mason. Her allegations are her own and have not been independently verified.

Camille Grammer Describes the Text Message Breakup

Camille said she asked Kelsey Grammer whether he was sorry or felt remorse, and his reply came by text. She quoted him as writing that he felt no remorse for what he was doing, a message she described as deeply hurtful.

Also read Kelsey Mitchell's Cryptic Caption Has Fever Fans Frustrated

Camille also said Kelsey Grammer told her through text that their marriage was over. She compared the message to how he had ended their relationship, and called his decision to end things that way cowardly.

Kelsey Grammer Accused of Firing Employee by Text

Camille Grammer alleged that Kelsey Grammer fired a worker through a text message, calling the decision ridiculous. According to her account, the worker had been employed for a year before receiving a message that the office was closing and that the employment was ending.

Advertisement

Camille described the text as a short, blunt notice with no conversation attached. The claim concerns a private employment matter, and no response from Kelsey Grammer is included in the source material for this article.

Mason Grammer Faces Challenges in Entertainment Industry

Mason Grammer, a film major from Emerson College, recently filmed a television project that is believed to be a pilot. Camille said that before working on her own project, Mason had worked with her dad and gained experience in production.

Mason also did script coverage and other production tasks, according to Camille, who said Mason kept asking where the work was. Camille acknowledged the nepo baby debate, saying that children of famous parents have a head start, but that getting in the door as a nepo is not as easy as it seems.

Birthday Silence and Social Media Posts Draw Attention

Camille Grammer wrote on Instagram that a daughter should never have to wonder whether her father remembers her birthday. She said three days had passed with no call or text, and she described the silence as deeply disappointing.

Advertisement

In a separate post, Camille wrote that a mother never stops hurting when her child is hurt, and that 25 is a milestone birthday. She added that some wounds come from silence rather than from what is said.

Camille further claimed that Mason checked her phone all weekend, hoping her father had called from an unfamiliar number or that his message had landed in her spam folder. Camille said Mason even checked there for any sign that he had reached out.

Kelsey Grammer Family Background and Acting Career

Kelsey Grammer, the Frasier star, is the father of eight children. He first became a parent in 1983, when he welcomed daughter Spencer with ex-wife Doreen Alderman.

Spencer Grammer has followed her father into acting, best known for playing Casey Cartwright on ABC Family's Greek, which is now on Freeform. Kelsey Grammer and Spencer later shared the screen together.