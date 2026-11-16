Camille Grammer claims Kelsey Grammer terminated their daughter Mason's employment via text message, mirroring the manner in which he ended their 1997 marriage in 2010.

Camille Grammer has escalated public allegations against her ex-husband, actor Kelsey Grammer, revealing that he terminated their daughter Mason's employment through a text message. The former reality star shared these details during an interview with reality TV producer Paul Roysdon on his YouTube series, Everybody Sees, Nobody Sees. She described the dismissal as a callous act that mirrored the manner in which Kelsey ended their own marriage thirteen years ago.

According to Camille, Mason had worked at her father's company for approximately one year before receiving a digital notification of her termination. The message stated that the office was closing and that she was no longer employed. Camille characterized this method of communication as cowardly, criticizing the lack of direct, human interaction in delivering such a significant life-altering decision to their child.

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This recent incident has drawn sharp comparisons to the dissolution of Camille and Kelsey's marriage, which concluded in 2010 after a thirteen-year union. The couple, who married in 1997, separated after Kelsey admitted to an affair with flight attendant Kayte Walsh. Kelsey subsequently married Walsh in 2011, a move that sparked intense media scrutiny and personal pain for Camille, who has frequently discussed the aftermath of that betrayal.

Camille previously recounted the final message Kelsey sent to her during their separation on the Humble Brag podcast, hosted by Cynthia Bailey and Crystal Kung Minkoff. She recalled him texting, "I feel no remorse for what I am doing." She described that statement as extremely harsh, noting the stark contrast between the many fun, loving years they shared and the coldness of the message that severed their ties.

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The actress emphasized that the text message ending Mason's job serves as a reminder of a consistent pattern in Kelsey's handling of difficult personal transitions. She argued that this approach demonstrates a profound disconnect in professional management within the family business. The abrupt dismissal left Mason in a precarious position, having served the company for a year without a formal explanation or meeting.

Beyond the employment dispute, Camille highlighted the challenges Mason faces regarding public perception. She noted that her daughter has been labeled a "nepo baby" due to her famous lineage, yet claims Kelsey offered little support in shielding her from such judgments. Despite being employed by his company, Mason's text message termination undermines any perceived preferential treatment, potentially fueling further public debate.

Camille also revealed that she and Kelsey have not spoken in fourteen years, largely handling their parenting responsibilities for their two children, Mason and Jude, independently. She accused those close to the actor of actively protecting his public image while she faced significant backlash and negative press following their separation. This ongoing estrangement underscores the deep fractures within the family.

The actor has not publicly responded to the latest allegations regarding his daughter's employment or the comparison to their past marriage. His representative did not immediately return requests for comment on Camille's remarks made during the interview. The silence from Kelsey's side leaves Camille's narrative as the primary source of information regarding these specific incidents.

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These revelations add another layer to the public discourse surrounding Kelsey Grammer's personal conduct. While he continues to work on major film projects, including his role in Avengers: Doomsday, his personal life remains a source of public intrigue. The allegations regarding Mason's firing serve as a stark reminder of the human cost behind the glamour of show business.

The disclosure of these events through a YouTube interview format underscores the evolving landscape of celebrity communication. By speaking directly to audiences through platforms like Everybody Sees, Nobody Sees, Camille bypasses traditional media filters. This direct approach allows her to control the narrative surrounding her daughter's treatment and her own experiences with divorce and co-parenting.

The contrast between Kelsey's professional success in Hollywood and his personal controversies highlights the dual nature of celebrity life. While he continues to work on blockbuster films, his personal life remains a source of public criticism. The allegations regarding Mason's firing have reignited discussions about the dynamics of celebrity families and the emotional toll on their children.

As the entertainment industry watches the Grammer family saga unfold, these revelations continue to dominate conversations. The lack of resolution between Camille and Kelsey, along with the strained relationship with Mason, suggests that these family dynamics will remain a subject of interest. Fans and media outlets alike continue to dissect the public implications of these private disputes.