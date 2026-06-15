Camilla Thurlow Shares Health Update on Daughter Nora's Seizure-Type Events and Upcoming EEG

Former Love Island star Camilla Thurlow has disclosed that her non-verbal autistic daughter, Nora, is experiencing seizure-type events and unexplained falls. Thurlow and her husband, Jamie Jewitt, are awaiting an EEG for the four-year-old. In an emotional Instagram post, she described their worry but also praised Nora's joyful spirit and the supportive network surrounding her.

Camilla Thurlow , the former Love Island star, has shared a concerning health update regarding her four-year-old daughter, Nora . In a post on Instagram, Thurlow revealed that Nora , who is non-verbal and has been diagnosed with autism, has begun experiencing 'seizure-type events and unexplained falls.

' This development has caused significant worry for Thurlow and her husband, Jamie Jewitt. Nora is now scheduled to undergo an electroencephalogram, commonly known as an EEG, a non-invasive test that records the brain's electrical activity to help diagnose conditions like epilepsy. The family is awaiting this crucial diagnostic procedure to understand the cause of these new symptoms.

Thurlow, 36, who also shares five-year-old daughter Nell and two-year-old son Brodie with Jewitt, emphasized that despite these frightening new challenges, Nora remains her usual happy and loving self. She described her daughter as a child who leads with 'love, warmth and joy,' expressing gratitude for the supportive environment created by her family, friends, and Nora's nursery. The nursery's detailed records of events were highlighted as instrumental in securing a prompt referral to a pediatrician.

Thurlow's message balances parental concern with heartfelt reassurance, showcasing Nora's resilience and the family's steadfast commitment to supporting her through this uncertain time. The update provides a poignant look into the complexities of caring for a neurodivergent child facing additional, unexplained medical issues, all while navigating public attention as a celebrity





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Camilla Thurlow Nora Autism Seizure EEG Love Island Non-Verbal Child Health Jamie Jewitt

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Camilla Thurlow reveals daughter is experiencing 'seizure-type events'Camilla Thurlow has revealed that her non verbal daughter Nora has been experiencing 'seizure-type events and falls' as she gave a challenging health update on Instagram on Monday.

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