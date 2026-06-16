Camilla Thurlow reveals daughter Nora's health struggles amid autism diagnosis

Camilla Thurlow has shared a challenging health update on Instagram about her non-verbal daughter Nora, who has been experiencing 'seizure-type events and unexplained falls'. The former Love Island star, 36, has been worried about her little girl as she awaits an EEG, a non-invasive medical test that records the electrical activity of the brain.

Camilla Thurlow has revealed that her non-verbal daughter Nora has been experiencing ' seizure-type events and unexplained falls ' as she gave a challenging health update on Instagram on Monday.

The former Love Island star, 36, shared last year that her middle child has slower development with walking and talking, and revealed that she is autistic. Camilla stressed that she and husband Jamie Jewitt have been really 'worried' about their little girl as she awaits an EEG. An EEG is a non-invasive medical test that records the electrical activity of your brain using small sensors attached to your scalp.

It is primarily used to diagnose and monitor brain conditions, most notably epilepsy, by detecting abnormal brain waves or seizure activity. Camilla posted a sweet video of four-year-old Nora beaming as she walked through a field, highlighting Nora's greatest skill as her ability to communicate exactly who she is without any need for words. Camilla added that despite being 'worried' for her little girl she is thankful that her family and Nora's nursery have created a 'safe' environment for her.

Camilla concluded that Nora is facing these challenges the same way she faces everything else, leading with love, warmth and joy. Camilla also shares daughter Nell, five, and son Brodie, two, with husband Jamie. Camilla previously revealed that Nora has been diagnosed with autism and is 'still non verbal' after sharing the diagnosis last year. Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by difficulties with social communication and interactions, including understanding social cues and emotions.

Camilla explained that Nora is still non-verbal and so far signing and visual aids haven't been for her but that's not to say they never will be. Camilla is thankful that her family and Nora's nursery have created a 'safe' environment for her, and she is grateful for the way they have created such love, safety and security for her during these moments.

Camilla is incredibly grateful for the love and support from her family, friends, and especially her nursery, and she is thankful for their detailed recording of events, which played a huge part in Nora receiving such a prompt referral. Camilla concluded that Nora is facing these challenges the same way she faces everything else, leading with love, warmth and joy. She lights up our world and brings happiness to everyone who knows her, and wherever she goes, we will follow





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Camilla Thurlow Nora Autism Seizure-Type Events Unexplained Falls EEG Non-Verbal Health Update

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Camilla Thurlow reveals daughter is experiencing 'seizure-type events'Camilla Thurlow has revealed that her non verbal daughter Nora has been experiencing 'seizure-type events and falls' as she gave a challenging health update on Instagram on Monday.

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Camilla Thurlow Shares Health Update on Daughter Nora's Seizure-Type Events and Upcoming EEGFormer Love Island star Camilla Thurlow has disclosed that her non-verbal autistic daughter, Nora, is experiencing seizure-type events and unexplained falls. Thurlow and her husband, Jamie Jewitt, are awaiting an EEG for the four-year-old. In an emotional Instagram post, she described their worry but also praised Nora's joyful spirit and the supportive network surrounding her.

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