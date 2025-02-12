Camila Giorgi Makes a Surprising Return to Tennis as a Courtside Reporter

After a dramatic exit from professional tennis, Camila Giorgi is back in the spotlight as a courtside reporter for the ATP Buenos Aires tournament. The former world number 26 player has traded in her racket for a microphone, interviewing local tennis stars and covering the tournament for the official account. This comes after a period of controversy and relocation for Giorgi, who moved from the US to Argentina and faced allegations of tax evasion, unpaid rent, and using a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Former Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi has made a comeback to the world of sports, but this time in a new capacity. After sensationally quitting professional tennis last year and reportedly moving to America, the 33-year-old former world number 26 player has resurfaced as a courtside reporter for the ATP Buenos Aires tournament.

Giorgi, who last played a professional match in March 2024, confirmed her retirement from tennis last May when she was listed as a retired player by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. Following her retirement, she pursued a career as a lingerie model, sharing several photoshoots on her social media accounts. However, she recently revealed on Instagram that she had relocated from the US to Argentina. Giorgi's return to the tennis world comes amidst a series of controversies she faced in the last 12 months. In May 2023, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) was unable to contact her for two months, leading to speculation about a potential move to the US and even accusations of evading tax authorities. Giorgi denied these allegations, explaining in an October TV interview that she had been making announcements about her retirement and the information had been prematurely released on the anti-doping website. She stated that she had been living in both Italy and the US for several years and wished to remain in Miami permanently.Furthermore, Giorgi's former landlord accused her of unpaid rent and removing furniture from a villa in Italy, a claim she vehemently denies. Adding to the drama, she is still under investigation for allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate to compete in the 2022 Australian Open. Giorgi's lawyer claims she is prepared to ask the judge for a shortened trial and denies any wrongdoing. Despite these ongoing legal issues, Giorgi seems to have settled into a relatively peaceful life in Argentina with her boyfriend, Ramiro Marra. She is reportedly considering a full-time media role while continuing to pursue modeling





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Camila Giorgi Tennis Retirement Courtside Reporter Argentina Controversy Modeling

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Camila Giorgi Embraces New Chapter as Courtside Reporter in ArgentinaFormer Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi has traded her racket for a microphone, taking on a new role as a courtside reporter for the ATP Buenos Aires tournament. After sensationally quitting professional tennis last year, Giorgi has been navigating life in Argentina with her boyfriend, Ramiro Marra, and exploring new career avenues in modeling and media.

Read more »

Ringo Starr Makes Surprising Musical Switch to Country MusicLegendary musician Ringo Starr announces a departure from rock music, releasing a new country album 'Look Up' produced by T Bone Burnett. Starr shares the inspiration behind the album and his lifelong love for country music.

Read more »

Matthew McConaughey's 'Sahara' Makes a Surprising Comeback on Streaming ChartsMatthew McConaughey's 2005 action-comedy 'Sahara' is making waves on Pluto TV, reaching the number six spot on the platform's most popular movies list. The film, which also stars Steve Zahn and Penélope Cruz, has recaptured audience attention and is available for free streaming.

Read more »

Meghan Markle Makes Hilarious Reference to 'Suits' While Surprising Team USA at Invictus GamesDuring a surprise breakfast visit to Team USA at the Invictus Games, Meghan Markle made a lighthearted joke referencing her role as Rachel Zane on the popular legal drama 'Suits'. Markle's playful remark highlighted the contrast between her former office attire and her current casual attire, which consisted of an oversized white sweater, matching pants, and suede pumps.

Read more »

One of Wolverine’s Deadliest Villains Makes Surprising ReturnComic Book Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books

Read more »

Pokemon Go Makes Surprising Remote Raid ChangePokemon Go developer Niantic has announced a change to Shadow Raids, allowing players to participate in them remotely for the first time.

Read more »