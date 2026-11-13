Camila Fernandez Wins First Latin Grammy for La Fernández, Honors Pregnant Daughter Cayetana

Camila Fernandez claimed her first Latin Grammy for best ranchera/mariachi album at the 2026 awards in Las Vegas, honoring her late grandfather Vicente Fernandez.

Camila Fernandez won her first Latin Grammy Award on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 28-year-old singer claimed the trophy for Best Ranchera/Mariachi Album during the Premiere Ceremony. This historic win marks the beginning of her prestigious awards journey in the Latin music industry.

Fernandez dedicated the honor to her daughter Cayetana and her unborn second child during her emotional acceptance speech. She described the recognition as living a dream and expressed deep gratitude to the voters. The win highlights her growing status as a leading figure in contemporary ranchera music.

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Dressed in an elegant blue gown, Fernandez appeared visibly moved as she accepted the award. She thanked voters for supporting her honest work and affirming her place within the Fernandez family. She specifically acknowledged her parents and the broader community supporting her career.

The 28-year-old heiress of the Fernandez dynasty took home the trophy for her second studio album. The album features ten ranchera songs that blend traditional sounds with modern lyrical themes. It includes popular singles like Se Cancela La Llorada, Pudimos Ser, and No Puedo Dormir Sin Ti.

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The focus track, La Loca Era Yo, is a mariachi-pop song exploring the dynamics of a relationship with a narcissistic man. Fernandez stood out as the sole female nominee in the Best Ranchera/Mariachi Album category. She defeated a competitive field that included Christian Nodal and other major industry artists.

Fernandez belongs to one of the most respected families in Latin music. She is the daughter of ranchera superstar Alejandro Fernandez and granddaughter of the late Vicente Fernandez. Her brother, Alex Fernandez, also pursues a professional music career.

Following the ceremony, Fernandez announced the trophy would travel to Guadalajara to honor her roots. The win solidifies her position in the regional Mexican genre after decades of family success. She prepares for the arrival of her second child with this significant career milestone.

The victory at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards signifies a major breakthrough for the young artist. Her performance and songwriting have resonated with voters and fans alike. The album showcases her ability to bridge generational styles within the ranchera tradition.

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Silvana Estrada also garnered attention with six Latin Grammy nominations during the same event. However, Fernandez took home the top prize in her specific category. The award underscores the continued dominance of the Fernandez musical legacy.

The win represents a full-circle moment for the singer who has waited years for this recognition. Her emotional dedication to her children highlighted the personal stakes behind her professional success. The award celebrates her resilience and artistic growth as a mother and musician.