Camila Cabello joined K-pop group Katseye during their performance at Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, where Daniela Avanzini introduced her as the evening's Gabriela. The two performed the Gabriela dance together before Katseye continued their set with hits like Pinky Up, Gnarly, and Mean Girls as part of their Wildworld tour.

as Daniela Avanzini brought her out to be the collective’s “Gabriela” for the evening, dancing to the choreography that accompanies the song. , who performed as a quartet consisting of Avanzini alongside Lara Raj, Yoonchae and Megan Skindiel, took the stage at around 8:30 p.m. at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, running through opener “Hootie Frutti” and “Touch” before the girls exited so that Avanzini could bring out Cabello.

Pierce Brosnan, Fiona Shaw, Cara Delevingne and Gabrielle Union Throw a Lavish Christmas Party in New Burberry Campaign“OK, you look stunning,” said Avanzini as Cabello joined her.

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“Thank you Camila, I have one question for you: Do you know the ‘Gabriela’ dance? ” “I know a little bit, just a little bit,” responded Cabello.

“We’re two Latina mamis, I feel like there’s a lot of Latina mamis in here. So even if we get steps wrong, it’s the sazon that counts. ” They continued on to do the “Gabriela” dance, hitting the hand-ography before Cabello left the stage and the rest of Katseye joined back up to do a full performance of the single.

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Throughout the show, Katseye gave a tour of their discography from the past few years, including hits like “Pinky Up,” “Gnarly” and “Mean Girls. ” Katseye, who was recently announced as the recipient of the Group of the Year Award at, is currently on its “Wildworld” tour amid a year that saw several members take temporary hiatuses to improve their mental health.

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