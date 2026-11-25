Cameron Monaghan messages Eman Esfandi about Star Wars Jedi games, sparking rumors of Jedi 3 announcement ahead of Ahsoka season two on Disney+.

Actor Cameron Monaghan has delivered a direct video message to Eman Esfandi, the star of the Disney+ series Ahsoka, addressing the actor's recent gameplay sessions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The official Star Wars social media account shared the clip, which has ignited intense speculation among fans regarding the potential imminent announcement of the third mainline entry in the Jedi video game franchise.

Monaghan Direct Message To Esfandi

In the video, Monaghan, who voices the protagonist Cal Kestis in the acclaimed Star Wars video games, speaks directly to Esfandi. He acknowledges that Esfandi has been playing through the titles and introduces himself by listing his primary franchise associations. Monaghan states, "What's up, Eman? It's Cameron Monaghan, Cal Kestis, and Jedi Survivor, Jedi Fallen Order, and the Jedi Games." He expresses his enthusiasm for Esfandi introducing the games to new audiences and offers a playful warning about the game's difficulty. The actor tells him, "Don't die too much, all right? We're all watching. I know you got it. All right, man, see you later."

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Esfandi responded to the shoutout with visible excitement, thanking Monaghan for the personal interaction. He referred to the voice actor as "an absolute beast" due to his performance in the game. Esfandi also revealed a statistic from his gameplay sessions, admitting that his in-game death count has surpassed 500 deaths. This mutual exchange between the actors highlights the growing cultural crossover between the Star Wars television universe and its successful video game spin-offs.

Fans Link Shoutout To Jedi 3 Announcement

The video release has triggered a wave of online speculation suggesting that a major announcement for Star Wars Jedi 3 is imminent. Fans pointed out that the marketing push for the original games has been unusually intense in recent months compared to their initial launch periods. One observer noted that the studios have marketed those titles more heavily in the last couple of months than at any point since their release, suggesting a larger strategic campaign is underway.

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Another theory posits that Monaghan's recent visit to Lucasfilm aligns with the increased volume of Jedi game content posted to official Star Wars accounts. Theories further suggest that the Game Awards being streamed on Disney+ provides a strategic platform for such a reveal. Commenters argue that these overlapping events indicate that the third mainline installment is about to be officially announced, urging fans to trust the accumulated evidence.

Ahsoka Season Two Premieres On Disney+

The clip was distributed with a specific promotional reminder for the upcoming television schedule. A new season of Ahsoka is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on January 20, 2027. This premiere date anchors the promotional activity in a specific future timeline, linking the video game content directly to the ongoing expansion of the Star Wars live-action universe on the streaming platform.

Esfandi's role in the Ahsoka series adds significant weight to his interaction with the gaming franchise. As a central figure in the show, his endorsement and engagement with the Jedi games serve as a bridge between the two media formats. The cross-promotion emphasizes the interconnected nature of the modern Star Wars multimedia strategy, leveraging the popularity of both the television series and the award-winning video games.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor remain available for purchase on multiple gaming platforms. Players can experience the stories on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The continued availability and strong marketing presence of these titles keep the franchise active in the public consciousness, maintaining high engagement levels while fans await further news regarding the future of the Cal Kestis storyline.