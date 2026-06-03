Cameron Mendes Stuns in Brown Halter Gown at 'Masters of the Universe' Screening

Actress Cameron Mendes wore a brown halter gown by an American designer with a plunging neckline at the waist, gold hardware embellishment, and a thigh-high slit, complemented by gold sandal pumps, hoop earrings, and a wet hair trend. The look was styled by Molly Dickson, following her recent preference for vintage fashion, as seen at the Berlin premiere where she wore a leopard print off-the-shoulder dress from Fausto Puglisi's pre-fall 2010 collection. The article also mentions co-stars like Alison Brie at the New York City screening of 'Masters of the Universe'.

wore a brown halter gown by the American designer with a plunging neckline that landed at Mendes’ waist, augmented by a gold hardware embellishment. The sensual styling featured sinuous lines and included a thigh-high slit.

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years The brown dress was crafted in a soft, jersey-like material with a flowing train that trailed Mendes on the arrival carpet. The actress wore a pair of gold sandal pumps to further accentuate the gold embellishment at her waist and her jewelry pieces, which included statement hoop earrings.

As for glam, Mendes’ hair was styled by Danielle Priano with a side part and coiffed with the wet hair trend seen on the likes ofand Sydney Sweeney. Mendes’ makeup highlights, provided by artist Lisa Aharon, included bold brows, lined eyes and a soft lip. Stylist Molly Dickson, who also works with Keke Palmer, curated Mendes’ look.dress follows suit with her recent proclivity for vintage pieces.

Prior to Monday night’s New York City screening of “Masters of the Universe,” Mendes joined her costars in Berlin for the film’s premiere in aThe leopard print, off-the-shoulder look hailed from the label’s pre-fall 2010 collection. A formfitting silhouette and short train gave the look a sensual spin. Prior to couturier Fausto Puglisi’s appointment as creative director, the Cavalli incorporated animal print, especially leopard, motifs into his eponymous label’s early collections.

Mendes was joined by her costars at Monday night’s New York City “Masters of the Universe” screening, including Alison Brie, who wore a David Koma minidress with statement sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline. Based on the animated TV series of the same name, “Masters of the Universe” follows a young man from Earth who discovers his secret legacy as the prince of an alien planet, which he must protect with help from a powerful sword. The film hits theaters Friday.

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin ShowZoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met GalaReport Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture WeekFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine GeneraleFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese CooperFirst Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregorVideo: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion LooksVideo: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cameron Mendes Masters Of The Universe Red Carpet Fashion Celebrity Style Vintage Dress

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Evolution of 'Masters of the Universe': From Box-Office Bomb to Cult ClassicThe 'Masters of the Universe' franchise has come a long way since Dolph Lundgren's 1987 live-action movie. From its poor reception to the success of the new iteration, the franchise has undergone significant changes, with new actors and new storylines.

Read more »

New Masters of the Universe Footage Showcases Evil-Lyn and Skeletor's Campy DynamicA new clip from the upcoming Masters of the Universe film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films, features Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The scene highlights the film's commitment to the vibrant aesthetic of the 1980s toy line and animated series. Skeletor's CGI head and distorted voice help neutralize concerns about Leto's eccentric performance tendencies. The homage also includes toy-accurate costumes for characters like Teela (Camila Mendes) and Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), embracing the campy energy of Eternia.

Read more »

Masters of the Universe: A New Live-Action Adventure That Embraces Its Cartoon RootsTravis Knight's Masters of the Universe reboot brings the iconic franchise to live-action after decades of development hell. The film follows Prince Adam, who is sent to Earth as a child and must return to Eternia to reclaim his throne from Skeletor, learning to become the hero He-Man along the way. With heavy fan service, a Thor-inspired tone, and a commitment to the source material's playful spirit, this adaptation aims to satisfy both longtime fans and new audiences.

Read more »

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Movie ReviewThe He-Man and the Masters of the Universe movie has finally made it to the big screen, and it's a film that will appeal to longtime fans. The movie takes a cheeky approach, never taking itself too seriously, and it's clear that the problem was finding the right tone. The film, directed by Travis Knight, delivers a tremendous performance from Nicholas Galitzine, who embodies the opposite ethos of the entire movie: earnestness. The movie explores the idea that it's not the ability to lift heavy objects or swing big swords that makes you a man, but the entire picture of who you are as a person. Despite its flaws, the film's commitment to bringing the property to life is admirable.

Read more »