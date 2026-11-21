Cameron Mathison opens up about girlfriend Taelyr Robinson, their 24-year age gap, and how meeting on Raya changed his dating life after his 2024 split from his wife.

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: King Charles and Prince William united on Prince Harry's royal futureJackson 5 icon Marlon Jackson, 69, goes public with Stage 4 cancer battle months after onstage fall Darius Rucker says he used to drink a bottle of whiskey a day during wild Hootie & the Blowfish years 'I Play Rocky' star Anthony Ippolito packed on weight with 'entire lifestyle shift' to play Sylvester StalloneHayden Panettiere's mom says skipping daughter's funeral was 'probably for the best'Ella Langley dominates CMA Awards with major wins as Taylor Swift makes stunning return to stageCMA Awards 2026: Taylor Swift, Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley dazzle as stars hit the red carpetRussell Brand could be banned from contacting wife after 'appalling' prison message John Madden role pushes Nicolas Cage to dramatic physical transformation with ‘brutal’ diet, prostheticsCameron Mathison never thought he’d find someone with ‘so much in common’ in ‘this phase’ of his life'I Play Rocky' star Anthony Ippolito transforms into Sylvester StalloneGutfeld: What racist wouldn’t love this adviceJace Cates explains how prayer and faith set ‘The Vow’ apartNYC comedy club owner urges Gov.

Hochul to fix law that 'left out' comedy while giving Broadway a breakChris Harrison weighs in on controversy surrounding traditional marriage: 'It's going to be different for everybody'Cameron Mathison never thought he’d find someone with ‘so much in common’ in ‘this phase’ of his lifeCameron Mathison praised his new girlfriend, whom he said he has"tons" in common with despite their 24-year age gap.

Also read Prosecutors call Tyler Robinson request for materials used in UVU report a 'fishing expedition'

"Taelyr is just such an incredibly kind and sweet and smart and fun, adventurous and supportive and encouraging woman, it’s just incredible, and we have tons, tons in common," the"General Hospital" actor, 57, said of model Taelyr Robinson, 33, on the" podcast on Saturday. "And I never really thought I would have that much in common again with somebody after being with Vanessa for 22, 23 years.

" The 57-year-old said before he met Taelyr his dating life had gotten a"little busy" and became more of a"distraction. "WATCH: CAMERON MATHISON NEVER THOUGHT HE’D FIND SOMEONE WITH ‘SO MUCH IN COMMON’ IN ‘THIS PHASE’ OF HIS LIFE"I am way, way better as a devoted, loyal, caring, loving partner than I am out there running around in the world," he admitted.

Advertisement

After being in a relationship for 25 years, he said jumping back into the dating world as a 55-year-old felt"messy and odd and surreal.

" He admitted he had never been on a dating app before he met his girlfriend on the exclusive site, Raya, and he acknowledged thataspect — I’m usually more private and she’s younger than I am and Instagram is — we talk about this stuff all the time and Instagram’s a big deal and being Instagram official is a big, I think, more so to potentially younger generations, I think," Mathison said of their relationship, which began in April. "So I’m learning and compromising stuff but I’m obviously very open and happy to put it out there and share it with people.

" Along with the end of his marriage, Mathison faced cancer a few years earlier in 2019, when he was diagnosed with"You know, I may not make it home," Mathison told Fox News Digital recently of how his divorce, cancer, the death of his mom and the loss of his house in the California wildfires made him rethink his life. He continued,"Like, it sounds depressing, but it's not.

It's actually very encouraging and very motivating, because you don't know how short life is going to be and to make it meaningful and be kind and loving and compassionate and wise and grateful in every moment is going to make the most of it. "