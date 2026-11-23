General Hospital star Cameron Mathison joins GMA3 and Good Morning America from November 23 to 26, 2026, for holiday shopping features and seasonal content.

Actor Cameron Mathison is scheduled to join the presenting team for GMA3: What You Need to Know for a four-day segment beginning on November 23, 2026. This appearance coincides with his regular duties as an actor on the long-running daytime drama General Hospital. Mathison will also feature in several special segments on Good Morning America, with a primary focus on seasonal holiday shopping content for viewers.

Mathison GMA3 Schedule and Segments

Mathison's first appearance on the morning show is scheduled for Monday, November 23, 2026, when he will introduce a selection of early Black Friday gift deals. He is set to return on Tuesday to share specific recommendations for holiday presents aimed at updating viewers' wardrobes. The rest of the week's lineup on GMA3 includes a Dancing with the Stars after-party and a musical performance by Jamie Miller on Wednesday.

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Thursday's broadcast on November 26 will feature Thanksgiving cooking segments with Dan Souza and Vallery Lomas. Additionally, ABC contributor Becky Worley will host a savings feature during the same time slot. These segments are designed to provide viewers with practical advice and entertainment during the busy holiday season.

Mathison Acting Career and Projects

This hosting assignment adds to Mathison's extensive work on ABC's daytime programming. He joined General Hospital in 2021 as Drew Cain, a character whose storyline has since evolved from a military background to his current position as a congressman. His role on the soap opera remains a central part of his professional identity alongside his new media appearances.

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Mathison also has a new television project in development with actress Candace Cameron Bure. Great American Media announced on November 16 that their Sweet Christmas movie franchise will expand into a weekly series in 2027. Before that project reaches television, Mathison and Bure will appear together in A Sweet Christmas Anniversary, the third movie in the franchise.

Release Date and Viewing Information

A Sweet Christmas Anniversary is scheduled to premiere on November 27, 2026. This release date follows immediately after Mathison's concluding appearance on GMA3. The movie serves as a bridge between his current media engagements and the upcoming weekly series expansion.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. ET and noon CT on ABC. Episodes are also available through ABC News Live, Hulu, and Disney+. This broad distribution ensures that viewers who miss the live broadcasts can still access Mathison's holiday shopping features and other seasonal content at their convenience.