Cameron Mathison Confirms Romance With Taelyr Robinson

Cameron Mathison opens up about his new relationship with Taelyr Robinson, discussing their strong connection and recent public announcement on social media.

Actor Cameron Mathison has publicly confirmed his romantic relationship with Taelyr Robinson, highlighting the deep connection they share following his divorce. During a Saturday, November 7 episode of iHeartRadio podcast, he described Robinson as incredibly kind, sweet, smart, fun, and supportive. This public declaration marks a significant shift from his previous private stance on his personal life after two decades of marriage.

Shared Values Define New Relationship

Mathison emphasized that he has found common ground with Robinson that he did not expect to experience so soon. He noted that it is incredible to have so much in common with someone after being with his estranged wife, Vanessa Mathison, for twenty years. The 57-year-old actor expressed that Robinson is adventurous and encouraging, qualities that have helped him move forward in a healthy and positive manner.

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Transition From Private To Public Life

The transition to being Instagram official was a learning curve for the veteran soap star, who typically prefers to keep his personal affairs out of the public eye. Mathison explained that Robinson is younger than he is, which makes the social media aspect of their relationship feel like a big deal to potentially younger generations. He stated that he is learning to compromise but is very open and happy to share their journey with people.

Last month, Mathison celebrated Robinson birthday by sharing a carousel of photo memories on social media. These posts included images from a recent date night at the Dream Center Foundation annual gala. This public display of affection serves as a clear indicator of his comfort level with sharing his new life stage.

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Cordial Co Parenting With Ex Wife

Despite the end of his long marriage, Mathison remains committed to maintaining a respectful and cooperative relationship with Vanessa Mathison. During a Monday, September 9 appearance on Jennie Garth I Choose podcast, he described the separation as a tricky time with specific conditions that made it tough. He stressed that he has no place for anger or resentment towards his ex wife.

Mathison said he tries to do whatever he can to be supportive of Vanessa, and he feels that support coming from her as well. They are currently coparenting their two children together, a dynamic that requires mutual respect and ongoing communication. This approach allows him to focus on his new relationship without the baggage of past conflicts affecting his family life.

Upcoming Holiday Movie Season Launch

As the holiday season approaches, Mathison is also involved in the upcoming programming for Great American Family. The network unveiled its 2026 Great American Christmas lineup on Tuesday, September 22. The festive slate of movies will kick off on Great American Pure Flix on Thursday, October 8.

The launch includes the world premiere of a new film starring Candace Cameron Bure. This event marks the beginning of what is expected to be a busy and festive period for the network and its audience. Mathison continues to balance his acting career with his personal life as he navigates this new chapter with openness and positivity.