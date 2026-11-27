I’m going for Nancy Meyers neutrals, okay?

If you’ve never witnessed the genius film, it stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as two single women who do a house swap over the holidays.

Hollywood editor Amanda relocates to the English countryside, while journalist Iris touches down in Los Angeles. Both end up meeting men—Jude Law and Jack Black, no less—and falling in love. While the laughs always deliver, I’m invariably awestruck by something else: Amanda’s incredibly chic wardrobe, costume designed by Marlene Stewart.. Throughout the movie, she almost exclusively wears white, black, and cream.

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While Amanda’s ensembles are devoid of bold colors, prints, or logos, you can just tell that all of the clothes are luxurious—they’re all done in heavy wools and cashmeres, two snuggly materials that simply scream the holidays. It’s basicallyMy favorite Amanda look comes at the beginning of the film, when her driver drops her off at her new UK holiday home.