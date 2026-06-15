Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lawrence Spark Summer Sandal Trends

Celebrities Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lawrence are leading summer footwear trends with affordable, practical styles. Diaz's EVA Birkenstock-inspired sandals offer comfort and washability at half the price of traditional models, while Lawrence continues the classic Adidas slides tradition. The article also explores how athleisure can be elevated through styling, as shown by Diaz's knit-detailed sneakers.

Fashion enthusiasts are still trying to figure out: how to look effortlessly pulled-together without trying too hard. For summer, we're recreating Cameron Diaz 's effortless vibe, starting with her beloved Birkenstocks (we are also fans).

But Diaz wears hers with a particular kind of relaxed confidence that feels less like a styling trick and more like a personal philosophy. We spotted her exact pair on Amazon - but it's only a matter of time before they fly off the virtual shelves! What sets this version apart from the original suede-lined Birks is the construction. The entire sandal is made from EVA, a single piece of lightweight, flexible material that weighs almost nothing on your feet.

You could pack two pairs in a carry-on and still have room for everything else. Then there's the part that makes them genuinely practical: they're fully washable. Wear them to the beach, splash through a puddle, drop guacamole on them at a backyard barbecue, then rinse them under the kitchen faucet and they're good as new.

The footbed (it's actually EVA molded to mimic cork) supports your arches the way classic Birkenstocks do, but without the break-in period that used to require weeks of patient suffering. At $60, they're also one of the more affordable entry points into the Birkenstock world. The traditional leather Arizonas typically run closer to $110, so picking up the EVA version feels like getting in on a celebrity-favorite look for about half the cost.

They make sense as a poolside shoe, a travel option or the slide you keep by the back door for letting the dog out. Our belted T-shirts and doubled-up polos may have been laid to rest years ago, but some millennial-approved trends stand the test of time. One example? Sporty Adidas slides, which seem to make a stylish appearance every spring and summer - and this time, it's Jennifer Lawrence who's kicking things off.

While the 35-year-old actress likely... (The text cuts off here but we have enough substance). Athleisure isn't usually sophisticated, but Cameron Diaz is making us reconsider that. Running errands with her boo, Diaz rocked chic white sneakers that elevated her entire outfit.

The secret? Knit detailing. And we found the classy, expensive look for under $40. Diaz styled her sporty kicks with a white tee, an oversized blazer and joggers. Here's What Fashion Girls Are Wearing on Their Feet in 2026





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Cameron Diaz Birkenstocks EVA Sandals Jennifer Lawrence Adidas Slides Summer Footwear Athleisure Affordable Fashion Celebrity Style

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