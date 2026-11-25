Fuller House star Cameron Bure reveals that attempts to invite Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen back were rejected because the twins had moved on to fashion, citing their young age during the original run as a key factor.

During an episode of The McBride Rewind podcast recorded on Tuesday, November 24, actress Cameron Bure addressed longstanding fan speculation regarding the absence of Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen from Netflix's Fuller House. Bure, who played Stephanie Tanner in the original series, confirmed that there were indeed communications regarding a potential reunion for the twins, who starred in the original Full House run from 1987 to 1995.

The Reality of Olsen Twin Absence

Cameron Bure stated that while there were many calls made to discuss bringing the Olsen twins back for the reboot, the attempts were ultimately unsuccessful because it was not her position to pitch the idea. She clarified that those negotiations were handled by producers Jeff Franklin and John Rich, as the project was their show to manage. Bure described the outcome as a bummer because having the entire original cast back together would have been fun, but she noted that the result was not surprising given the distance between the parties.

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Child Actors Have Different Memories

Bure explained that the lack of connection was not due to bad blood or any interpersonal conflict, but rather the fact that the twins were extremely young during the original production. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen first appeared on the hit sitcom at six months old and remained on the show until they were eight years old. Bure, who was ten years older than the twins, noted that the siblings have significantly different memories of the experience compared to the older cast members who formed strong attachments to the crew and the production process.

Fashion Empire and Career Shifts

The Olsen twins chose to step away from acting in the mid-2000s to focus on their highly successful fashion business. They launched The Row, a luxury label that allowed them to operate behind the scenes and maintain a low public profile. Ashley Olsen told i-D magazine in a 2021 profile that the sisters were raised to be discreet and rely on each other. They have consistently prioritized their fashion enterprise over acting, stating that they want their work to speak for itself without the distraction of celebrity spotlight.

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Cast Adaptation and Final Outcome

Despite the absence of the Olsen twins, the rest of the Fuller House cast adapted to the situation without issue. Bure recalled that the team agreed they could still produce the show by figuring out a narrative explanation for why the characters were not present. The reboot aired its final episodes in 2020, concluding a successful run that celebrated the Tanner family legacy without the physical presence of all original child stars.

Olsen Twins Focus on Discretion

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have maintained a rigorous commitment to privacy throughout their adulthood. In a 2019 Vogue interview, Mary-Kate explained that they chose to move forward by leaving the spotlight behind to focus on their brand. Ashley added that they prefer to have someone else front their designs, emphasizing that their instincts guide their professional decisions and that they value having a partner to lean on while working together away from public scrutiny.