Former Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft claims the entire 2018 Test squad knew about sandpaper use, intensifying pressure on captain Pat Cummins and Cricket Australia.

Former Australian cricket captain Cameron Bancroft has dramatically escalated the controversy surrounding the 2017-18 sandpaper scandal by claiming the entire Test squad was aware of ball-tampering tactics. In a bombshell 4,500-word essay published in the West Australian, Bancroft rejected the long-held narrative that he, Steve Smith, and David Warner were the only individuals involved in the illegal activities during the South Africa tour.

Bancroft Targets Pat Cummins and Leadership

Cameron Bancroft stated directly that the primary motivation for breaking his silence was Australian captain Pat Cummins' recent hour-long press conference. Bancroft described Cummins' address as an attempt to close the chapter on the scandal while maintaining his own innocence, a move that left Bancroft feeling angry, betrayed, and alone. Bancroft argued that Cummins' refusal to acknowledge broader team involvement perpetuated an incomplete and damaging account of the events.

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The former wicketkeeper revealed that he withheld critical details during the original Cricket Australia investigation to protect the organization and avoid implicating others. He admitted that he did not provide a fully truthful account of when the sandpaper use began or how long it persisted. Bancroft emphasized that he took the nine-month ban and permanent reputational damage upon himself to shield the wider team from scrutiny.

Widespread Team Involvement in Ball Alteration

Cameron Bancroft asserts that the culture of ball tampering was normalized throughout the Australian squad, extending far beyond the three players who received bans. He cited Usman Khawaja's recently released autobiography, Sabr, as a significant factor in his decision to write his own account. Khawaja's chronology of events, which detailed illegal techniques like lifting the quarter seam to encourage reverse swing, validated Bancroft's long-standing suspicions about team-wide participation.

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Bancroft recalled specific instructions he received during his first Test match to push the quarter seam of the ball together after taking a wicket. He explained that gaining any possible advantage over the opposition had become an accepted norm within the team environment. When David Warner suggested using sandpaper to rough up the ball during the second Test in Port Elizabeth, Bancroft accepted the role, believing the practice was already established.

Cricket Australia Amnesty and Independent Probe Pressure

Cricket Australia responded to the renewed scandal by announcing an in-house amnesty forum for players involved in the 2018 South Africa tour. Chair David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg promoted this initiative in Hobart just hours before Bancroft's essay was published. The governing body hoped the amnesty would collect recollections and neutralize the threat of further damaging testimony from players like David Warner and Chadd Sayers.

However, Bancroft's allegations have significantly increased pressure on Cricket Australia to upgrade the inquiry into a fully independent investigation. The former player announced he will attend the forum but warned that continuing to protect an incomplete narrative is more damaging than revealing the truth. His statements have turned the spotlight intensely on leadership figures, demanding transparency from those who remained silent during the original probe.

Implications for Steve Smith and Pat Cummins

The revelation has placed immediate pressure on Steve Smith and Pat Cummins to revisit their positions regarding the scandal. Bancroft's account challenges the assertion that the misconduct was limited to a small group, suggesting a systemic issue that leadership figures may have known about or condoned. Pat Cummins, who previously signed a joint letter with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon denying knowledge of sandpaper on the field, now faces intensified scrutiny.

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Cummins' series of denials, culminating in his recent press conference, are now being viewed through the lens of Bancroft's claims of team-wide awareness. The former captain must now reconsider his stance as Australia's leader, as public and internal demands for accountability grow stronger. Steve Smith is also expected to face questions upon his return to play for New South Wales, as the full extent of squad involvement continues to be debated in the Australian sporting arena.