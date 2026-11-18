Cameron Bancroft breaks silence on 2018 sandpaper scandal, claiming the entire Australian cricket team knew of ball-tampering, intensifying pressure on Pat Cummins and Steve Smith.

Former Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft has launched a scathing public rebuttal against captain Pat Cummins, alleging that the entire national Test squad was aware of the ball-tampering tactics used during the 2017-18 Ashes series. The explosive revelation comes just five days after Cummins held a lengthy press conference attempting to close the chapter on the sandpaper scandal, claiming he was unaware of any illicit activities.

Bancroft Challenges Cummins Innocence

Bancroft stated that Cummins' recent hour-long sermon, which proclaimed his own innocence, was the final straw that compelled him to write a 4,500-word response in the West Australian. The former player expressed feeling angry, betrayed, and alone after reading the captain's account, which sought to dismiss earlier chronologies presented in Usman Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr.

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Team-Wide Awareness of Tactic

According to Bancroft, the use of sandpaper to rough up the ball was not the isolated act of three individuals but a normalized behavior known to the whole team. He confessed that he withheld crucial details during the initial Cricket Australia investigation to protect the organization and avoid implicating colleagues, including when the practice began and how long it continued.

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Pressure Mounts on Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia chair David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg recently announced an in-house amnesty forum to collect recollections from those involved in the South Africa tour of 2018. However, Bancroft's allegations suggest this internal mechanism is insufficient, as his claims of widespread team knowledge could undermine the governing body's previous narrative that only Steve Smith, David Warner, and he were culpable.

Impact on Smith and Cummins Roles

Bancroft indicated he will attend the forum but feels compelled to provide transparency to the public rather than perpetuating an incomplete story. His statements intensify scrutiny on Steve Smith, who is due to return to play for New South Wales, and place significant pressure on Pat Cummins to reconsider his position as captain after previously denying any knowledge of sandpaper entering the field.