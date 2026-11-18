Former Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft breaks silence on 2018 Sandpapergate, revealing the entire team was aware of the ball-tampering incident, contradicting current captain Pat Cummins.

Former Australian international cricket player Cameron Bancroft has shattered an eight-year silence regarding the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, issuing a stark admission that the cheating was a collective team effort rather than the actions of a few individuals. In a comprehensive 4,497-word essay published in the Western Australian newspaper, Bancroft confirmed that the entire squad was aware of the ball-tampering scheme before the iconic Test match against South Africa. This revelation directly challenges the narrative maintained by current team leadership and reignites a controversy that has haunted Australian cricket since its discovery in Cape Town.

Bancroft Admits Taking Responsibility for Team

Cameron Bancroft stated explicitly that he took the bullet for everybody involved in the incident, confirming that the whole team knew about the use of sandpaper to roughen the ball. The 34-year-old former opener explained that he withheld crucial details during Cricket Australia's initial investigation to protect others and avoid implicating his teammates. He wrote that continuing to protect an incomplete account of events felt more damaging to the truth than breaking his silence now. Bancroft emphasized that his decision to speak out was driven by a sense of betrayal and anger following recent statements from current captain Pat Cummins.

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Detailed Account of Changing Room Discussions

The essay provides a granular reconstruction of the events in the Cape Town dressing room during the third Test match in March 2018. Bancroft recalled conversations with bowling coach David Saker and former coach Darren Lehmann regarding the need to get the ball to reverse swing more effectively. He noted that standard methods like shining the ball or using saliva were not sufficient under the pressure of the match. Bancroft described how David Warner raised the possibility of using sandpaper to roughen one side of the ball, explaining that Warner could not perform the task personally due to intense media scrutiny on the opener.

Bancroft further detailed the interactions with other senior players, asserting that the proposal was discussed within a wider team environment. He recalled speaking with fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh about the ball's behavior and reverse swing. The former player stated that while Steve Smith entered the conversation, he made it clear he wanted no part in the scheme and distanced himself from the proposal. However, Bancroft insisted that others in the room agreed with the plan, creating a collective sense of desperation to regain control of the game.

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Conflict with Pat Cummins Press Conference

This new testimony directly contradicts the position taken by Australia's current captain, Pat Cummins, who held a 68-minute press conference last week to vehemently deny Usman Khawaja's claims. Cummins had labeled the suggestion that the entire team was complicit as complete and utter nonsense, accusing Khawaja of being casual with lives and reputations. Bancroft described Cummins' press conference as the final straw that prompted his decision to write the essay, feeling that the current leadership was lying about the sorry saga. He expressed that he felt betrayed, angry, and alone, leading him to release his searing revelation to the public.

Usman Khawaja's book had previously revived the scandal by asserting that Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft, and David Warner were not the only ones complicit or aware of the cheating. Bancroft's admission supports Khawaja's account, suggesting that the punishment handed out to the three main players did not reflect the full extent of the team's involvement. The former Australian cricketer noted that he was warned by others to be careful, but he still participated, viewing it as an opportunity to contribute to the team's success despite knowing it was wrong.

Long-Term Impact on Bancroft's Career

The consequences of the Sandpapergate scandal have been profound and long-lasting for the individuals involved. Bancroft stated that his cricket career has been destroyed and that he has never been able to play for his country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019. He accepted full responsibility for his actions, acknowledging that he knew using sandpaper was not simply pushing boundaries but was actual cheating. Despite the personal cost, Bancroft felt that the truth was more important than maintaining the protective silence that had existed for nearly a decade.

The revelation adds a new and complex layer to the history of Australian cricket in 2018. While Smith, Warner, and Bancroft received heavy punishments including bans and fines, the admission that the broader team was aware changes the historical record. Bancroft's essay serves as a raw and unfiltered look into the mindset of a young player under immense pressure, attempting to justify his actions as a desperate measure to help the team win. The sporting world now faces the reality that the cheating was not an isolated incident by three men, but a group dynamic that permeated the squad.