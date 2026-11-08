Camerimage Opens With a Robot, an AI Reckoning on and a Minute of Silence for Kraków

The 34th edition of Camerimage kicked off with Luca Guadagnino’s 'Artificial' and included honors for Darren Aronofsky and the THR Visionary Award for cinematographer Janusz Kamiński.

The AI elephant in the room took center stage on Saturday at the opening night of the 34th Camerimage Film Festival. For the opening address, in place of festival director Marek Żydowicz, Camerimage sent a humanoid robot, called “Edward Warchocki” on stage.

The slightly tottering, Polish-speaking android addressed the crowd before Żydowicz joined it for an extended back-and-forth about the role of AI in cinema. The “hopes and threats” of the technology,The theme ran through the three-hour ceremony at the city’s Jordanki Culture Centre, which was regularly interspersed with video messages from Francis Ford Coppola, Gal Gadot, Christopher Nolan, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Steven Spielberg and Ben Affleck, each weighing in on AI in entertainment.helmer said it was his third visit to the festival and that he hoped to keep coming back.

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“The reason I come back is because there’s very rarely film festivals that celebrate the collaboration of everyone,” he said. “They’re very focused on not just the flashy names and that’s really incredible because it honors everyone who makes films possible for people like me. ” Other honorees included Karolina Gruszka, one of Poland’s most acclaimed film and stage actresses, who received the Marshal of the Kujawy Pomorze Region Film Award.

Gruszka, who appeared in David Lynch’s last feature, paid tribute to the late director as a “master investigator” of stories. ’s Visionary Award for contributions to cinematography. The festival also paid tribute to the late great Polish director Andrzej Wajda , a century after his birth and a decade after his death, with a performance by the Polish Radio Choir – Lusławice giving an a cappella reinterpretation of the music from Wajda’s most important films.

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Poland’s Senate has declared 2026 “The Year of Wajda. ”, starring Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman and Yura Borisov as Ilya Sutskever — continued the AI theme. Guadagnino and cinematographer Malik Hassan Sayeed took the stage to discuss the film and the issues it raises. When it comes to cinema, said Sayeed, AI was “just a tool, like any other.

” Guadagnino, who shoton 35 mm and has shown no interest in using AI for his work, said the real issues raised byare about “what they call the tech oligarchs, the tech bros” and the unprecedented levels of power, “economic power and political power” they have acquired over our lives. Simon Rich’s script, he said, offered “an unprecedented setup for showing how very few people control societies.

” Neon is releasingThe Camerimage festivities were overshadowed by events elsewhere in the country. The ceremony began with a minute’s silence for the victims of a mass shooting in Kraków earlier in the day. According to reports, at least six people were killed and more than a dozen injured when a gunman, suspected of far-right ties, drove into the city’s historic Main Market Square and opened fire.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said three more bodies were later found at the suspect’s home, making it Poland’s deadliest shooting in decades. Local politicians scheduled to speak at the opening acknowledged the severity of the attack before the program began.

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