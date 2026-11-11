Camerimage Color Grading Awards Celebrate Excellence in Film Color

The Camerimage festival presented its sixth annual color grading awards, honoring achievements in Theatrical Feature, TV Series/Episodic, Spotlight and Documentary, Commercial and Emerging Talent categories. Winners received a special full‑color Golden Frog trophy, highlighting the collaborative role of colorists with directors and cinematographers in shaping visual storytelling.

, graded by Greg Fisher of Company 3, took the Theatrical Feature award. Lanthimos’ darkly comic science-fiction thriller stars Emma Stone as a powerful pharmaceutical executive kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists convinced she is an alien plotting to destroy Earth.

, Munden’s television adaptation of William Golding’s novel about a group of schoolboys stranded on an uninhabited island whose attempts to establish order descend into savagery. , graded by Andu Radu of Abator. Hadi’s feature, set in 1990s Iraq under Saddam Hussein, follows a young girl tasked with making a cake to celebrate the dictator’s birthday, an assignment that exposes the hardships of life under his regime.

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The sixth annual awards recognize excellence in colour grading across five categories: Theatrical Feature, TV Series/Episodic, Spotlight and Documentary, Commercial and Emerging Talent. The winners received a special full-color version of Camerimage’s Golden Frog trophy, created in recognition of the contribution colorists make to the art of cinematography. The awards were presented as part of TorunCamerimage, the world’s leading festival dedicated to the art of cinematography.

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Festival founder and director Marek Żydowicz said the awards recognize the creative collaboration between colorists, cinematographers and directors in shaping a film’s visual language.

“Colorists help them achieve this, working together with cinematographers and directors to create emotional depth in film images, balance their colors and enhance color and tonal accents in individual shots,” Żydowicz said.