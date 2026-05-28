Camera Moda Fashion Trust Announces Recipients of 2026 Grants

The Camera Moda Fashion Trust, a nonprofit organization established in 2017, has announced the recipients of the 2026 grants. The winners are Andrea Brocca, Des Phemmes, Domenico Orefice, Grossi, Act N.1, Institution by Galib Gassanoff, and Materia. Both Act N.1 and Institution won the grant in previous editions, while others such as Materia will debut in June or have just recently started setting up distribution. The Camera Moda Fashion Trust has donated over 1.45 million euros since its founding in 2017, supporting 35 designers overall.

The Camera Moda Fashion Trust, a nonprofit organization established in 2017, has announced the recipients of the 2026 grants. The winners are Andrea Brocca , Des Phemmes , Domenico Orefice , Grossi , Act N.1 , Institution by Galib Gassanoff, and Materia .

Both Act N.1 and Institution won the grant in previous editions, while others such as Materia will debut in June or have just recently started setting up distribution. The Camera Moda Fashion Trust has donated over 1.45 million euros since its founding in 2017, supporting 35 designers overall





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Camera Moda Fashion Trust Grants Recipients Young Italian Or Italy-Based Talents Business Mentoring Programs Tutoring Des Phemmes Act N.1 Institution Materia Andrea Brocca Domenico Orefice Grossi Carlo Capasa Roberta Benaglia LVMH Prize For Young Fashion Designers Azerbaijan Georgia Institution By Galib Gassanoff Adaptive Constructions Ergonomic Design Principles Sustainable Practices Regenerated Wool Manteco Majotech 3D Printing

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