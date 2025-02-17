Camden Food Fund Empowers Local Entrepreneurs to Address Food Insecurity

The Camden Food Fund, established in 2022, is providing loans to small food businesses in Camden, New Jersey, to address concerns about access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food. The fund is supported by the Community Foundation of South Jersey and Campbell's Company and aims to empower local entrepreneurs, revitalize the city's food landscape, and create a more equitable and sustainable food system.

The Camden Food Fund , established in 2022, addresses concerns about access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food, as well as business capital, in Camden, New Jersey. Approximately 28% of the city's 71,000 residents live in poverty. The fund aims to support local food entrepreneurs, particularly those from historically marginalized communities who face barriers in accessing capital and resources.

The fund's pilot phase, launched in November 2022, provided loans ranging from $10,000 to $15,000 to four small food businesses in Camden. These businesses, including Samyria Parker's Breakfast Palace, represent a diverse range of culinary experiences, from healthy breakfast options to catering services and innovative burgers. The fund is currently developing a second round of loans, offering up to $50,000 to eight additional entrepreneurs.The Camden Food Fund was created through a community-driven process, involving residents who understand the local food system and its needs. It is supported by the Community Foundation of South Jersey and Campbell's Company, which provided a $60,000 grant to underwrite the first four pilot loans. The fund's vision aligns with Campbell's broader philanthropic efforts in Camden, which include initiatives to address food insecurity and promote economic opportunity. The fund's success depends on its ability to empower local entrepreneurs, revitalize the city's food landscape, and create a more equitable and sustainable food system for all





PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Camden Food Fund Food Insecurity Community Development Small Business Loans Entrepreneurship Food Access

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

