The event distributed 1,200 turkeys and more than 200 boxes of food, with volunteers and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell helping to provide holiday essentials for families facing rising grocery costs.

People lined up for Mayor Victor Carstarphen's 2026 Annual Turkey Giveaway, where 1,200 turkeys were donated and over 200 boxes of free food were distributed.

"Volunteers, organizations, giving back and putting smiles on our families' faces, and that's what this is all about. So our families can have everything they need," said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen. Volunteers began work early at the North Camden Community Center divvying up and organizing the tons of food donated by various organizations. Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell was there to volunteer alongside his Huddle Up Foundation, which contributed to the donations.

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"It's a miracle. Today's prices, everything hard to get. Anything helps today," said Bill Orseini, of Camden, New Jersey.

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"I have five people coming to my house for Thanksgiving, but I came out here to get some food somebody really in need," said Diane Thompson, of Camden, New Jersey. Across the country, families are struggling with high costs of food on top of other living expenses that have to be met.

"Families can have everything they need: food, accessories, side dishes. For a great Thanksgiving. You cannot take that for granted, and this is why these moments are special," said Mayor Carstarphen.