Cambridge's First 'Cycle Street' Under Fire as Cyclist Usage Figures Disputed and Secret Payment to College Exposed

A Freedom of Information request has revealed that Cambridge's controversial first 'cycle street' was used by only about half the daily cyclists that planners claimed. The Greater Cambridge Partnership had cited over 3,000 daily users, but manual counts showed around 1,500. The scandal is compounded by revelations that over £150,000 of public money was paid to Clare Hall, the city's poorest college, to drop its opposition to a nearby bus route, raising serious questions about transparency, spending accountability, and the data underpinning major infrastructure decisions.

England's first 'cycle street' on Adams Road in Cambridge has come under intense scrutiny after a Freedom of Information request revealed daily cyclist numbers were roughly half the figure cited by the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) to justify the project.

The GCP, the body behind the scheme, had previously claimed on its website that the road was 'already used by more than 3,000 cyclists daily.

' However, two separate manual counts conducted on their behalf in 2022 and 2026 both found approximately 1,500 bicycles travelled the route each day. The discrepancy has raised serious questions about the data used to secure approval and funding for the £2.4 million scheme, which involved narrowing the road, removing parking, widening footpaths, and reconfiguring junctions.

The project was promoted as a measure to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians, though records show only two bicycle collisions on the road in the past six years, one serious. Critics argue the substantial public funds could have been better spent on more urgent priorities like fixing potholes. The controversy extends beyond the inflated usage statistics.

Documents have also revealed that the GCP paid over £150,000 to Clare Hall, Cambridge's poorest college by net assets, to persuade it to drop its lobbying against a major bus route planned for a nearby road. The college, which had spent £537,000 on an objection campaign, agreed to withdraw its formal opposition to the C2C busway on Rifle Range Road in exchange for £158,863 to cover its professional, legal, and property advisory costs.

The agreement included a clause that the college could not make any public statement about its decision without the GCP's prior written approval. This deal has sparked allegations of backroom deals and the misuse of public money to silence opposition. Local resident Frazer Merritt, who obtained the FoIs and holds a Masters from the university, expressed concern about the methodologies and justifications used for public projects.

'The ends don't justify the means. If you want to do these public projects, you have to justify the money,' he stated. Conservative councillor Delowar Hossain called for a public inquiry, saying the cycling statistics were 'not accurate' and that those responsible should be held accountable. He also labelled the cycle street an 'extraordinary waste of money,' suggesting simpler measures like double yellow lines could have achieved the goal of reducing parking.

The GCP has defended its actions, noting its membership includes Cambridge City Council, the county council, and the University of Cambridge. The episode has fueled a broader debate about Cambridge's transport planning, the influence of pro-cycling lobbying, and alleged anti-car policies in a city grappling with traffic congestion and rapid expansion





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Cambridge Cycle Street Greater Cambridge Partnership Adams Road Cyclist Count Dispute Clare Hall Payment Bus Route Objection Public Spending Scrutiny Freedom Of Information Infrastructure Transparency

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