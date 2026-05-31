Cambridge Law Students Complain of Crazy Exam Conditions

Cambridge law students have complained of crazy exam conditions, claiming the desks are too small and yellow question papers hurt their eyes. Students at the top university say the computers being used to write up answers also have screen glare and there is a risk of paper cuts.

Cambridge law students have complained of crazy exam conditions , claiming the desks are too small and yellow question papers hurt their eyes. Students at the top university say the computers being used to write up answers also have screen glare and there is a risk of paper cuts.

The nine-month Bachelor of Arts Law course, which costs up to £45,516 for international undergraduates, is designed to prepare students to become qualified as a solicitor or barrister. However, in a complaint shared in a WhatsApp group, seen by the Telegraph, one person said, Is there a way to take away the yellow from the paper? It hurts my eyes. I took multiple breaks to close my eyes yesterday.

Id much rather have a white paper that I am used to. Another student added, I would hate for screen glare, cant function with it. Im sure some in the faculty relate to this. He went on to complain the desks were too small, forcing him to type with his arms held over his notes.

The undergraduate, a self-described weathered paper cut casualty, said the conditions were just crazy. Students at the top university say the desks are too small for their files, the computers being used to write up answers have screen glare and there is a risk of paper cuts. One student accused their classmates of making petty and unserious complaints.

They said, The faculty have been more than reasonable at every stage and I feel sorry for them that they have been subjected to a litany of increasingly unserious and petty complaints. In 2023, Cambridge students were accused of gaming the system by actively seeking mental health diagnoses for conditions like ADHD. Dr Fiona Cornish, a GP in the city, said she noticed a massive spike in students wanting a letter to provide a diagnosis before exam term.

Doctors were provided with template letters saying a students medical condition has impaired their ability to prepare for or perform in their academic work or examinations, which they could then give their tutor before sitting the assignment. The university could then offer options for alternative exam arrangements, such as taking the paper into a quiet room or getting 25 per cent extra time.

Dr Cornish claimed there had been rises in people diagnosed with ADHD and students being too anxious to be in a great big exam hall. The Newnham Walk Surgery GP said the pattern was occurring across the country, having been almost unheard of when she first started practicing three decades ago. Dr Cornish said, I think the pendulum has swung too far the other way.

I dont know anyone who went to an ADHD clinic who hasnt come back with a diagnosis. Then you got on amphetamines and perform better in exams. The University of Cambridge has been contacted for comment





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cambridge University Law Students Exam Conditions ADHD Mental Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brentwood employees complain of gender-based discrimination by city managerSeveral Brentwood employees are urging the city leaders to investigate claims of “gender-based” discrimination involving City Manager G. Harold Duffey.

Read more »

Appeals court says Alaska has the right to make ConocoPhillips oil well data publicConocoPhillips argued that data confidentiality is explicitly guaranteed in federal law and that federal law supersedes state law, but the appeals justices disagreed.

Read more »

Photographer Granted Rare Access to Cambridge’s May Balls for 40 Years'Some of the pictures are beautiful moments that are funny and eccentric too.'

Read more »

Cambridge Law Students Slam 'Crazy' Exam Conditions: Yellow Paper, Tiny Desks, and Screen GlareUndergraduates at Cambridge University complain about exam conditions including small desks, yellow paper that hurts eyes, and screen glare. Some peers dismiss the complaints as petty, while the university faces scrutiny over alleged gaming of mental health diagnoses for accommodations.

Read more »