Cambridge International Void Physics Papers After Pakistani Leak, Students Face Retakes and Assessed Marks

Exam board Cambridge International nullified recent A‑Level physics papers following leaks traced to Pakistan, prompting a shift to assessed marks based on other modules and sparking anxiety among students about university admissions.

Thousands of students sitting A‑Level examinations have been thrown into turmoil after a wave of online leaks that appear to have originated in Pakistan. Cambridge International , the leading exam board that provides qualifications to almost 5,000 schools in 138 countries, announced that the physics papers administered last week have been declared void because the questions were shared prematurely on the internet.

The board said the material was circulated on platforms such as Reddit and Discord, and that a national cyber‑crime investigation has been launched in Pakistan. As a result, pupils who sat the affected papers – from the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East and other regions – will not receive a traditional mark.

Instead, Cambridge International will assign an "assessed mark" based on each student’s performance in the remaining modules and on a global ranking of all candidates who sat the same combination of subjects. The same approach will be applied to a second physics paper that was due to be taken the following day, and to earlier leaks involving AS and A‑Level mathematics and an AS computer‑science exam.

The fallout is being felt acutely by students whose future university places hinge on the outcomes of these examinations. Tobias Eatough, an 18‑year‑old A‑Level candidate studying maths, physics and biology, told the Daily Mail that he had been on track for the three A grades required for a medical biosciences programme at Imperial College London. He now faces retaking two exams and worries that the assessed marks will not reflect the effort he has invested.

"One of the papers that I felt went best has been cancelled, and they're now going to assign me a mark, which is just completely unfair," he said. Another London‑based student, who is pursuing maths, computer science and economics with offers from five Russell Group universities, expressed similar concerns.

He explained that the need to revise for delayed retakes in June has compressed his study timetable, forcing him to juggle heavy papers that together account for roughly 60 percent of his final grade. The psychological pressure is evident, with one student admitting that even scrolling through Instagram can expose leaked papers, underscoring how pervasive the problem has become.

Cambridge International has responded by emphasizing that the breach is rare and that swift alternative measures are being put in place for affected learners. The board confirmed that it is working closely with law‑enforcement agencies, including Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, to trace the source of the leaks and protect the integrity of future examinations.

In the UK, a maths teacher, Sam Gower, has launched an online petition urging universities to guarantee that admissions decisions will not be unduly affected by any delayed retake grades. The investigation remains active, and the board has pledged to keep schools, students and universities informed as it navigates the unprecedented situation.

The incident marks the latest in a series of exam‑paper leaks that have left university hopefuls across the globe anxious about the fairness of their assessments and the impact on their academic trajectories





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

A-Level Exams Cambridge International Exam Paper Leak Pakistan Cyber Crime Student Assessments

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tom Krasovic: Star coach, player beat SDFC in final Snapdragon Stadium match before MLS’ international breakVancouver Whitecaps have a solid template for success in MLS play.

Read more »

Konosuke Takeshita Wins International Championship, Kyle Fletcher Makes Shocking AEW ReturnKonosuke Takeshita is the new AEW International Champion. In what was billed as the clash of two titans of The Don Callis Family at the Double or Nothing PPV ev

Read more »

The Void Due To Lack Of Thunder Stars Was Left Open In Game 4Oklahoma City’s depth couldn’t seem to pull through in Game 4. The Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves back at square one in the Western Conference Finals, w

Read more »

A-Level Exam Chaos as Physics Papers Leaked in PakistanThousands of A-Level students have had their exams plunged into chaos after a spate of online leaks linked to Pakistan. Leading exam board Cambridge International has voided physics papers that were sat last week after it emerged the questions had been 'shared prematurely'. Pupils will instead be assigned a mark based on their performance in other modules.

Read more »