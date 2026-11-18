Cambridge Dictionary selects 'Human' as the 2026 Word of the Year, reflecting global anxiety over artificial intelligence and the blurring lines between machines and people.

Cambridge Dictionary has officially named "Human" as the Word of the Year for 2026, a selection that underscores the profound impact of artificial intelligence on global culture. The choice highlights a widespread societal reckoning regarding the definition of personhood in an age where machines increasingly mimic human capabilities. This decision marks a significant departure from the trend of selecting novel slang or recently coined terms, opting instead for a word with deep historical roots.

Lexicographical Choice Reflects 2026 Cultural Zeitgeist

Francesca Woodward, a board member of Cambridge University Press, stated that the word captured the 2026 zeitgeist amidst fears that AI could eventually wipe out humanity. The dictionary defined "human" as having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people possess, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines. The term, derived from the Latin "humanus," has been in continuous use since the 1450s, providing a stable linguistic anchor during a period of rapid technological change.

Also read Cambridge Dictionary chooses ‘human’ as word of the year in response to AI fears

Woodward noted that over the past twelve months, people have been deeply considering what it means to be human, particularly due to concerns about AI taking over jobs. The word beat off competition from other AI-related terms, reflecting intense global interest in how technology is reshaping daily life. Lexicographers observed an increased usage of "human" in compound words such as "human-made" or "human author," signaling a desire to distinguish human creation from synthetic output.

Philosophical and Professional Reckoning With AI

Tom McClelland, a philosopher of science at the University of Cambridge, described the selection as a really interesting choice because our understanding of humanity is currently shifting. He emphasized that society is trying to understand the difference between a human mind and an artificial mind, and between living beings and artificial beings we are creating. Key questions remain regarding what sets us apart, whether it is consciousness, creativity, or compassion.

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Fears about what humans may lose when we outsource our thinking have made many reconsider the extent to which they rely on AI. This anxiety spans various professions, from top mathematicians to teachers of young children, who are grappling with the integration of intelligent machines into their core workflows. The backlash is not a rejection of technology but a reaffirmation of the unique attributes that define human existence.

Historical Context of Dictionary AI Selections

Artificial intelligence has factored heavily in Word of the Year distinctions across several dictionaries in recent years, reflecting the persistent dominance of the topic. Collins Dictionary chose "AI" in 2023, while Cambridge picked "hallucinate" in the same year to reference the tendency of AI to fabricate information. Merriam-Webster last year named "slop" its word of the year for low-quality content produced by AI, and Collins selected "vibe coding" for AI-assisted software development methods.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates commented on the Cambridge Dictionary selection, stating that AI is making us think harder about what it means to be human. Gates has consistently promoted the smart use of AI, suggesting that the technology should enhance rather than replace human potential. His perspective aligns with the dictionary's choice, which serves as a reminder of the values technology must uphold.

Competing Contenders and Future Implications

Other word contenders for 2026 included "agent," referring to an AI system that can make decisions and operate without human control, and "analogue," describing experiences or objects not involving the internet or digital technology. The selection of "Human" over these terms indicates a preference for defining the subject rather than the tool. This choice signals that the primary narrative of 2026 is about the human condition in a digital world.

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The decision comes as societies worldwide establish regulations and ethical guidelines for AI development. The increased usage of human-centric terminology in professional and legal contexts suggests that the distinction between human and machine output will remain a critical legal and social issue. This lexical shift reinforces the need for clear boundaries in the evolving relationship between people and the intelligent systems they create.