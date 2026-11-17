Cambridge Dictionary selected human as its 2026 word of the year, reflecting concerns about artificial intelligence blurring the lines between machines and people. The choice follows AI-related picks by other dictionaries in recent years.

Cambridge Dictionary has selected human as its word of the year for 2026, driven by fears about artificial intelligence. The choice reflects the debate over how AI is changing how people talk about being human.

It is not just a throwback but also a backlash of sorts. The adjective human comes from the Latin humanus and has been in use since the 1450s. Cambridge defines it as having the qualities, faults and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals or machines. The dictionary announced the selection as its word that best captures the 2026 cultural zeitgeist.

Also read Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year pushes back on AI

AI Drives Cultural Debate About Being Human

AI is changing how we talk about being human, said Colin McIntosh, the dictionary lexicographer. Fears about what humans may lose when we outsource our thinking have made us reconsider the extent to which we rely on AI, from top mathematicians to teachers of young children. Dictionaries typically choose a novel word, sometimes slang that has crossed into the mainstream, or an existing word that has taken on a new meaning.

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Artificial intelligence has factored heavily in word of the year distinctions across several dictionaries in recent years. AI itself was chosen by Collins Dictionary in 2023. That same year Cambridge picked hallucinate, in reference to the tendency of AI to fabricate information. Merriam-Webster last year named slop its word of the year for low quality content produced by AI.

Collins went with vibe coding for the AI-assisted software development method. AI is making us think harder about what it means to be human, said Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who has promoted the smart use of AI. The measure of AI success should be how much it improves human lives. Other word contenders for 2026 included agent, for an AI system that can make decisions and operate without human control.

Other Dictionary Word Contenders Include Analog

Analogue was also a contender, for experiences or objects not involving the internet or digital technology. The selection of human underscores growing public debate about AI. As machines become more capable, questions about human identity and reliance on technology have moved to the center of cultural conversation. Cambridge Dictionary says the word captures that moment.

FILE - A man browses his phone near an artificial intelligence booth at the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing on June 25, 2026. The image illustrates the everyday presence of AI technology. The word human has been in the English language for centuries. Its selection as word of the year highlights how an old term can take on new urgency.

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Cambridge says the definition emphasizes qualities, faults and feelings that distinguish people from gods, animals or machines. Previous word of the year choices show a pattern of AI influence. From hallucinate to slop to vibe coding, dictionaries have tracked the rise of AI tools. The 2026 pick of human continues that trend but from a different angle.

Focus Shifts To People Rather Than Technology

It focuses on people rather than the technology itself. The debate over AI is not limited to dictionaries. It involves educators, mathematicians, software developers and everyday users. Many are asking how much thinking should be outsourced to machines.

The Cambridge selection reflects those concerns. Gates said AI should improve human lives. His comment points to a broader question about how success is measured. Cambridge Dictionary says human captures the cultural moment.

The word will now be highlighted as the 2026 word of the year.