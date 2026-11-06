Cam Ward’s Rise in QB Rankings After Career-Best Performance Gives Titans Something to Build On During Bye

Cam Ward rose in the latest NFL quarterback rankings as the Tennessee Titans enter their Week 9 bye.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward scrambles with the ball during overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectlast Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but in defeat, quarterback Cam Ward posted the best game of his professional career. Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, threw for a career-high 304 yards, completed 65% of his passes , and tossed two touchdowns with no interceptions in Tennessee's 43-36 loss to Cincinnati.

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Ward has gone through a lot of downs so far this season, but Week 8and face an uphill battle to even get back into the playoff picture, Tennessee finally has something to look forward to for the rest of the season as the franchise continues its rebuild. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectAuthor Garrett Podell noted Ward's excellent performance against the Bengals, where he went toe-to-toe with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Joe Burrow, and flourished without his top target, rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate.

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"Cam Ward nearly outdueled Joe Burrow in Cincinnati in a 43-36 overtime defeat in Week 8. He threw for a career-high 304 yards, a career-high two passing touchdowns and no interceptions on 26-of-40 passing. Ward also did this without No. 1 rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate. Ward now has something to build on entering the Tennessee Titans' Week 9 bye week.

," Podell wrote. , but if the Miami product can build on his performance from last week coming out of the bye, he will construct a compelling case to remain QB1 for the future. It's known that Ward has the talent to be a productive starting quarterback, but the 24-year-old must continue to take steps in the right direction in his development and play clean football for the remainder of the year.

DespiteThe Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium coming out of the bye. The division test would be a fantastic contest for Ward to show more growth and possibly lead Tennessee to an upset. Dharya Sharma is a sportswriter from Nebraska who has been covering the Tennessee Titans through his website, SharmSports, since 2023. He is also an NFL and NBA writer for The Sporting News and had a previous stop with Sportsnaut. Follow him on X @SharmSports