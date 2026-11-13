Giants Cam Skattebo Vomits Midgame Before Scoring Two Touchdowns in Fourth-Quarter Collapse

Giants running back Cam Skattebo revealed a pretzel-wrapped hot dog before Thursday Night Football caused him to vomit during the game, but he still rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-21 loss to the Commanders.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo became the center of widespread attention on Thursday night when he vomited on the sideline at MetLife Stadium. The incident occurred early in the second quarter of the Giants 24-21 home loss to the Washington Commanders after he consumed a pretzel-wrapped hot dog before kickoff. This unusual pregame meal choice clearly did not agree with the second-year back, yet he remained resilient and returned to dominate the backfield for much of the contest.

Giants fans were shocked to learn that Skattebo admitted to eating the specific pretzel-wrapped hot dog combination right before the game began. Skattebo revealed that the meal did not sit right in his stomach, leading to the unfortunate scene that unfolded while he sat on the bench. NFL on Prime Video sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung captured the moment, noting that Skattebo leaned over and threw up at his feet onto the turf. Medical staff attended to him quickly, and he soon smiled and laughed before tossing a towel over the mess during a scoreless stretch of play.

Also read Cam Skattebo responds to Giants running back trade pursuits before Thursday night game

Despite the uncomfortable setback, Skattebo proved his durability by rallying to become one of the few bright spots for New York. He finished the game with 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Skattebo also contributed three receptions for 44 yards, showcasing his versatility even after physically purging his pregame snack. His performance helped keep the Giants competitive against a tough Washington Commanders defense throughout the middle quarters of the matchup.

The Giants built momentum as Skattebo found the end zone twice to shift the game's trajectory in their favor. He gave New York a 7-3 lead with 2:35 remaining in the first half on a one-yard rushing score. Later, his 13-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter extended the advantage, putting Big Blue ahead 14-10. Play-by-play announcer Al Michaels even made light of the earlier incident, joking it was just housekeeping while Skattebo celebrated his successful returns to the field.

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However, the victory slipped away in a devastating fashion that dropped the Giants to a 5-3-1 record. The team squandered a fourth-quarter lead, a collapse that will likely haunt coaches and fans alike. Skattebo appeared to make a critical error late in the game when he hesitated to push quarterback Jameis Winston during a third-and-1 quarterback sneak at the Giants 11-yard line. That hesitation proved costly as Washington capitalized on the missed opportunity to secure the win.

Skattebo expressed deep regret over the loss, acknowledging his role in the final moments of the contest. He stated that it sucked and admitted he felt the team left points on the field. The running back emphasized the need to review film and clean up mistakes, noting that there is still a lot of football left in the season. This game marked his return as the lead back after missing Week 9 due to a hamstring injury and overcoming a benching in Week 6 following a costly fumble.

The Commanders did not let the Giants forget the fourth-quarter collapse, trolling the team about Jameis Winston's struggles during the game. While Skattebo's individual performance was heroic, the team's inability to close out the game overshadowed his efforts. The loss highlights the fine line between individual brilliance and collective execution in the NFL, leaving the Giants to reassess their strategy moving forward.

Skattebo is not alone among athletes who have battled illness or food issues during high-stakes competitions. Former Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark puked during games on two occasions, winning both contests despite the setback. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has even made vomiting part of his pregame routine, stating that if it works, you should not fix it. These examples suggest that physical discomfort does not always negate athletic performance, provided the player can recover quickly.

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The source of Skattebo's pretzel-wrapped hot dog remains uncertain, though a Wetzel's Pretzels shop is located in the American Dream mall adjacent to MetLife Stadium. Nutritionists rarely recommend such heavy, processed combinations before intense physical exertion. The Giants' training staff may face questions about player dietary restrictions and pregame meal approvals in the wake of this incident. Skattebo's ability to bounce back physically and perform at an elite level remains a testament to his professional conditioning.

As the Giants look ahead, they must address both the tactical errors that led to the fourth-quarter loss and the broader implications of player health management. Skattebo's two-touchdown effort demonstrates his value to the offense, but consistency is required to maintain playoff hopes. The team will likely focus on stabilizing the quarterback position and ensuring that individual mistakes do not derail team momentum. This game serves as a harsh lesson in resilience and the importance of every single possession in a tightly contested season.