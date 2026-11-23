Cam Skattebo ignored his promise to stop doing his signature backflip, performing it after sealing the Giants 23-18 win over the Jaguars. He said when energy calls for it, it calls for it, while coach John Harbaugh had a simple response.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo performed his signature backflip celebration on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, despite saying days earlier he would retire the move.

The celebration came after a 5-yard run that sealed the Giants 23-18 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Skattebo had told reporters on Wednesday that he would not do the backflip following Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson's ACL tear from a similar celebration the previous week. Hutchinson was injured while celebrating a sack in the Lions game against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 15, 2026.

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Skattebo Explains Emotional Celebration

"When energy calls for it, it calls for it," Skattebo said after the game. "My teammates, I do whatever I can to bring the energy for the team and play this game with my heart and soul. So when that happens, it's second nature and it's hard to hold back.

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" Skattebo had said on Wednesday, "Mentally, I'm like, 'I'm not doing that,'" when discussing Hutchinson's injury and his own celebration. But the moment on Sunday seemed too big for him to pass up, and he broke out the backflip anyway. Head coach John Harbaugh had a very simple response when asked about it after the game.

Harbaugh had previously said in a press conference he was thinking of discussing the matter with Skattebo but decided it was not necessary because the running back seemed to understand the celebration might not be in his or the team's best interest. The Giants had clinched the victory with two minutes to play when Skattebo delivered the 5-yard run. The game was effectively over at that point, making the backflip a needless risk.

Coaches Debate Risky Celebrations

Skattebo is valuable to the Giants, which is why they are not thrilled with these backflips in the first place. Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. said players should decide for themselves whether to use riskier celebrations after Hutchinson's injury. Lions head coach Dan Campbell also said he would not stop players from celebrating even after Hutchinson was hurt.