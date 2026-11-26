Cam Skattebo confident in Giants future despite Jonathan Taylor trade interest
Cam Skattebo has bigger things to play for than showing Jonathan Taylor he is good enough to keep Taylor away from the Giants.
“He’s on a 3-7 team; I’m on a 6-3 team. So it’s a little different the way they are doing things over there and the way we are doing things over here,” Skattebo said Wednesday, with preparations underway to face Taylor’s Colts.
“I have to play my game. I have to play the game the coaches want me to play and my teammates need me to play. I’m not really looking to impress anybody else on the other side or show them I can do it more than them. ” The Giants offered a second- and fifth-round pick for Taylor, 27, at the trade deadline, but the Colts declined.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II“Jonathan Taylor is one of the premier backs … for a reason,” coach John Harbaugh said.
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