Cam Skattebo responds to Giants running back trade pursuits before Thursday night game

Cam Skattebo addressed the Giants' failed attempts to trade for running backs like Jonathan Taylor and Bijan Robinson, saying he understands skepticism but believes he can be one of the most dangerous backs in the league. He returns Thursday night against the Commanders.

The New York Giants were active on the trade market in pursuit of running back options, according to multiple reports. The Giants reportedly went after names like Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson and Tony Pollard, but were ultimately unable to get a deal done.

Giants Running Back Trade Efforts

New York's failure to land a new running back before the deadline leaves the team with a thin room led by second-year ball carrier Cam Skattebo, who's dealt with injury and fumbling issues through this year's campaign. Skattebo has 418 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns through seven games this year.

Also read Giants Seek Redemption Against Commanders, With Cam Skattebo Eager to Make Amends

He eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a game for the first time this year in a Week 7 win over the Houston Texans, but suffered a hamstring injury at the end of a big run in overtime. Skattebo responded to the Giants' pursuit of running back options during a recent interview.

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"I would be skeptical, too, if my running back was going for 60 yards a game and not really exploding out," Skattebo said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. "I'm still getting comfortable. I'm still learning how to play football in this league.

" "I've been that guy," he continued. "They know what I'm capable of. They know what I can do. When I come out and I'm ready to play football, I can be one of the most dangerous backs in the league.

Simple as that.

Skattebo Returns for Commanders Game

" Skattebo missed last weekend's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but will return to the field for tonight's Thursday Night Football clash against the Washington Commanders. It has not been lost on Skattebo that the team explored other running back options, including reported interest in Kenneth Walker III in free agency, Jeremiyah Love in the draft, and more recently trading for Jonathan Taylor and even Bijan Robinson.

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Skattebo has made a living defying skeptics and relishes proving himself right and others wrong, and a primetime moment of truth awaited him Thursday night at MetLife Stadium against the Commanders. He was a man on a mission before all the noise, and he was a man on a mission when the season began, a comeback season following that gruesome Week 8 leg injury at the Linc 13 months ago that caused him to ponder retirement, and he was a man on a mission Whiteout Thursday night.