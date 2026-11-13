Cam Skattebo bizarrely did not move on failed Giants tush push that loomed large

Cam Skattebo apparently forgot that one of the key elements of a Tush Push is to push.

The Giants running back bizarrely did not move for almost two seconds on the critical failed tush push late in thefailed to get the essential yard with less than four minutes remaining that could have helped bleed the clock with the Giants leading 17-14.

“I’d have to see the tape, I’m not sure about that,” Harbaugh said after falling to 5-3-1. “I don’t have a comment really until I see it on tape. ” Former Eagles staffer Ryan Paganetti timed Skattebo at 1.8 seconds without moving and said his apparent mistake may have factored into the loss. That’s how long Cam Skattebo stayed in his stance after the snap on this critical 3rd & 1.

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He didn’t reach the pile until about 2.8 seconds had elapsed. By then, Winston’s initial push had already been stopped.

“ 1.8 seconds. That’s how long Cam Skattebo stayed in his stance after the snap on this critical 3rd & 1. He didn’t reach the pile until about 2.8 seconds had elapsed. By then, Winston’s initial push had already been stopped,” Paganetti posted on X above a clip of the play.

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“The Giants fell just short and ultimately punted while protecting a four point lead. On a play decided by inches, this delay could have been the difference between keeping the ball and giving Washington another chance. It may have cost the Giants the game. ” The Giants faced a third-and-1 at their own 11-yard line when they attempted the Tush Push, a quarterback sneak featuring teammates pushing the ball carrier.

The key to the play is getting some help from those behind you, yet Skattebo stayed down in a three-point stance while Winston moved forward. The Commanders met Winston at the line and by the time Skattebo finally joined the action, he couldn’t help Winston get the needed yard. The Giants intercepted Jayden Daniels on the next possession but another three-and-out on the next drive preceded Washington’s game-winning march.

“We fell short on a couple third downs,” Skattebo said. “We had opportunities at the end of the game to close it out and we didn’t. It’s simple as that. We got to execute better. ”