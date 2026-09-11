Titans' Calvin Ridley Involved in Nashville Airport Incident, Trade Deadline Looms

Calvin Ridley was involved in an undisclosed incident at Nashville International Airport during the Titans' bye week. The team confirmed it is in communication with airport authorities as Tuesday's NFL trade deadline approaches.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley was involved in an undisclosed incident at Nashville International Airport during the team's bye week, the Titans confirmed in a statement.

The nature of the incident remains unclear, and the team declined to provide further comment on the veteran receiver. The Titans were on a bye week this weekend. We are aware of the incident and are in communication with Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, the team said in a statement. We will not be able to comment any further at this time.

Also read 3 Trade Suitors for Calvin Ridley: Who is Most Likely to Get the Deal Done With Titans?

Ridley Trade Rumors Ahead of Deadline

No further details about what happened at the airport have been released, and it is not clear whether the incident will lead to any discipline from the team or the NFL. The news comes as trade rumors swirl around the 31-year-old Ridley ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline. Ridley has been mentioned as a potential target for teams seeking wide receiver help, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have an obvious need at the position.

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Ridley is in the third year of a four-year, 93 million dollar deal with the Titans. The 1-7 Titans could try to get some draft picks back for the veteran as they look to be tanking in a bad season, their first with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Ridley has been with Tennessee for three seasons. His first year with the Titans was a fantastic one, as he put up 1,017 receiving yards and caught four touchdowns.

Last season, injuries derailed his campaign, limiting him to just seven games with 303 yards and no touchdowns. He suffered various injuries, including a hamstring strain and a broken fibula, and only played in seven regular-season games, starting six. So far in 2026, Ridley has been an afterthought. He has played in seven games but has received only 13 targets.

Declining Performance Raises Questions

That has translated into six receptions for 91 yards and zero touchdowns. That is a combined 49 receptions and 394 yards over his last 14 games played. The average yards per reception is exciting, but it disguises the reality. Ridley is no longer the effective route runner and separator that made him a multiple-time 1,000-yard receiver.

Ridley was drafted 26th overall in 2018 by the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent four seasons and recorded his career-best year in 2020. He logged 1,374 yards for nine touchdowns across 15 games that season. During his rookie season, he had 10 touchdowns, which remains a career-best. In 2022, he was suspended indefinitely from the league for betting on NFL games, including ones involving his own team.

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Those games occurred in November 2021 while he was on the non-football injury list. Ridley then spent the 2023 season with Jacksonville before he signed with the Titans as a free agent. The recent incident at Nashville International Airport, whatever it may be, adds another layer of uncertainty to Ridley's status. Any sort of off-the-field issue could give teams pause as they weigh whether to acquire him before the deadline.

Steelers Reconsider Wide Receiver Target

For the Steelers, who have just over 24 hours before the 2026 NFL trade deadline passes, adding a wide receiver remains a pressing need. They have been tied to nearly every possible trade candidate, from Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs to Ridley. Ridley had become a more coveted trade target in the final hours before the deadline, but the incident during his bye week might complicate things too much for Pittsburgh's liking.

Ridley may not have been the Steelers' top target, but this news should end any thoughts about the possibility. No details are known about what transpired at Nashville International Airport. Ridley was already a questionable target because of his recent production. A player with just 13 targets, six catches, 91 yards and no touchdowns in seven games this season does not offer much excitement, and any off-the-field issue only adds to the concern.