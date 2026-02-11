Jude Bellingham follows David Beckham into underwear modelling with a new Calvin Klein campaign, while also scoring his 50th Real Madrid goal.

Jude Bellingham has become the face of Calvin Klein's new Icon Cotton Stretch underwear campaign, following in the footsteps of David Beckham. The 23-year-old Real Madrid and England star shot the campaign in the Spanish capital, wearing the Icon Cotton Stretch underwear, which retails at around £44 for a pack of three.

Bellingham Launches Global Underwear Campaign

The campaign launches globally on Monday across Calvin Klein retail, calvinklein.com and social platforms, as well as high-impact out-of-home placement. The English 23-year-old is an attacking midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and the England national team. Considered one of the best players in the world, Bellingham is known for his dribbling, finishing and ball-winning ability. In the campaign, Bellingham introduces the new Icon Cotton Stretch Shine Trunk, which updates the Infinity Bond logo waistband with a shine finish.

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He also wears the Boxer Brief, Low Rise Trunk Hip Brief and Slim Boxer, all crafted from a soft cotton stretch blend. The shoot was captured at his most natural in pared-back imagery, including a nod to his signature celebrations on the field.

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'I really enjoyed working on this campaign,' said Bellingham. 'I liked the idea of "the icon underneath" - that confidence starts with feeling comfortable in yourself. ' He added: 'Calvin Klein is such an iconic brand, so it was great to bring that idea to life in my own way.

Calvin Klein Highlights Iconic Brand Strategy

' David Savman, global brand president of Calvin Klein, said: 'Icons are forever, and we're focused on strengthening our icons and finding new ways to make them relevant for consumers today. Jude brings incredible global relevance to that strategy, introducing our signature underwear to a new generation through his distinctive confidence and presence.

As we head into the holiday season, it's a powerful moment to put our most iconic products front and center, connecting the next generation of consumers with the products that have defined Calvin Klein for decades.

' Bellingham's underwear campaign follows on from that of fellow Real Madrid and England star Beckham, who was famously labelled Golden Balls by his wife Victoria. Beckham signed a three-year deal with Emporio Armani in 2007, shortly after moving to LA Galaxy, with the company revealing sales went up 20 per cent once the news was announced. On the pitch, Bellingham scored his 50th goal for Real Madrid on Sunday in a 3-0 win at Racing Santander.

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It came in his fourth season at the club since joining from Borussia Dortmund. The star, who began his career at Birmingham City, now has one more goal than Zinedine Zidane for Madrid - in 76 fewer matches.

Bellingham Milestone Marks Real Madrid Progress

'Reaching 50 goals with Real Madrid is very special,' said Bellingham. 'Not only... ' He also scored seven goals at the World Cup, setting a record for the most goals scored in one tournament by an England player. That included the final goal in the third-place playoff against France, which England won 6-4.

The campaign is part of Calvin Klein's strategy to strengthen its iconic products and connect with a new generation of consumers. Bellingham's global relevance and distinctive confidence make him a perfect fit for the brand. The campaign will be featured across multiple platforms, including retail stores and social media, with high-impact out-of-home placements. This marks another major endorsement deal for Bellingham, who continues to build his brand both on and off the field.

The photos from the campaign show Bellingham in a series of shots wearing the Icon Cotton Stretch underwear. The images were released today and have already generated significant buzz. Bellingham's move into underwear modelling mirrors the path taken by Beckham, who became a global icon through his Armani campaigns. With Bellingham's rising star and widespread appeal, Calvin Klein aims to replicate that success and appeal to a younger demographic.