Calvin Harris, Vick, and Other Stars Attend the 2023 Ivor Novello Awards

Calvin Harris, Vick, and other celebrities attended the 2023 Ivor Novello Awards, which took place at Grosvenor House, London. The couple, who recently got married and share a son, made a rare red carpet appearance together. Other singers like Rosalia and Sophie Ellis Bextor also attended the event.

Calvin Harris led the glamorous arrivals at this year's Ivor Novello Awards , which was hosted at Grosvenor House , London , on Thursday afternoon. The couple, who married in September 2023 and share son Micah, nine months, made a rare red carpet appearance together at the ceremony.

They looked loved-up as they posed on the red carpet with their arms around each other, alongside other singers including Rosalia and Sophie Ellis Bextor. Vick, 36, looked incredible in a form-fitting black dress with a red floral design, teamed with strappy heels and a small bag. The TV presenter wore her dark curly locks loose and opted for a dewy pallette of make-up for the star-studded occasion.

The Ivor Novello Awards, known as The Ivors, are among the most prestigious global music awards, recognising excellence in songwriting and screen composition. Calvin Harris led the glamorous arrivals at this year's Ivor Novello Awards which was hosted at Grosvenor House, London, on Thursday afternoon. Presented annually by The Ivors Academy, winners receive a distinct, coveted bronze statuette. Previous winners include iconic musicians such as Paul McCartney, John Lennon, David Bowie, Adele, RAYE, Stormzy, Bill Withers and Bruce Springsteen.

Calvin was sporting an open jacket and grey T-shirt, teamed with a pair of dark jeans and suede trainers. Rosalia wowed in an elegant satin black dress, which she teamed with a pair of fun pale pink heeled pumps. Sophie Ellis Bextor looked lovely in a pretty peach dress with a floral skirt, which was styled with a pair of matching shoes.

In March it was revealed that Olivia Dean had bagged her first ever Ivor Novello Award nomination alongside Lily Allen and Lola Young. Olivia, 27, who recently won four BRIT Awards, has received two nods, in both Best Album and PRS for Music Most Performed Work categories. Going up against Olivia will be hitmaker Lily, who has landed a Best Album nod for her comeback record, West End Girl.

Vick, 36, looked incredible in a form-fitting black dress with a red floral design, teamed with strappy heels and a small bag. Rosalia wowed in an elegant satin black dress, which she teamed with a pair of fun pale pink heeled pumps. Sophie Ellis Bextor looked lovely in a pretty peach dress with a floral skirt. Sophie was joined by her husband Richard Jones.

They’re joined by fellow double nominees Jacob Alon, Self Esteem and co writer Johan Hugo, along with Kae Tempest and Fraser T Smith, who also pick up two nods each. In the PRS for Music Most Performed Work category, Olivia’s Man I Need hit is up against older songs including Lola’s Messy, Stargazing by Myles Smith, and The Days by Chrystal, which were released in 2024 - and even further back, Coldplay’s 2008 track Viva La Vida, following the band’s global tour.

While most of the gongs recognise the best songwriting of the past 12 months, the PRS For Music prize celebrates songs that received the most broadcast, online and general performances. The Rising Star Award with Amazon Music spotlights emerging talent, with this year’s shortlist featuring Chloe Qisha, Divorce, Jacob Alon, kwn and Skye Newman.

The Ivors recognise British and Irish musical achievement in songwriting and composition, and also celebrate a number of sing Louise Redknapp wore a white lace skirt and black top with heels. Tinie Tempah looked cool in a red print shirt and cream trousers. Imogen Williams opted for a pinstripe suit and heels. American singer Linda Perry opted for androgynous chic in a three piece suit.

Georgia Meek, known professionally as MEEK, is a British singer and songwriter





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Ivor Novello Awards Grosvenor House London Calvin Harris Vick Rosalia Sophie Ellis Bextor PRS For Music Most Performed Work Olivia Dean Jacob Alon Self Esteem Johan Hugo Kae Tempest Fraser T Smith Rising Star Award With Amazon Music Chloe Qisha Divorce Jacob Alon Kwn Skye Newman Linda Perry Georgia Meek

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