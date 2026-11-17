Analysis of the January 13 1987 Calvin and Hobbes comic strip featuring Susie Derkins and her feelings of isolation and loneliness.

The iconic comic strip Calvin and Hobbes has long been celebrated for its deep exploration of childhood emotions, but a specific strip from January 13, 1987, stands out for its poignant depiction of Susie Derkins. This installment shifts the narrative focus away from the titular duo to highlight the social isolation experienced by one of their classmates. The strip captures a raw moment of vulnerability that resonates with readers decades after its original publication. It serves as a stark reminder of how complex childhood relationships can be. The narrative arc surrounding this event provides context for Susie's emotional state and her interactions with Calvin. This moment remains a defining example of how the creator Bill Watterson handled sensitive psychological themes.

Susie Derkins' Fantasy of Excluding Calvin

In this particular weekday strip, Susie Derkins is shown grappling with the relentless insults directed at her by Calvin. Fed up with the constant verbal abuse, she vents her frustration in a rare solo moment outside of her usual dynamic with the other characters. She imagines an elaborate scenario where she makes 100 new friends specifically to exclude Calvin from her life. This fantasy allows her to envision a world where she is surrounded by camaraderie rather than hostility. It reflects a deep desire to belong and be valued by peers who appreciate her genuine nature.

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However, the fantasy quickly dissipates as reality sets in. Susie realizes that having such a large group of loyal friends is just as unrealistic as being gifted a pony by a benevolent relative. This sudden return to reality is heartbreaking and highlights her current lack of a broader social circle. It underscores the depth of her loneliness and the impact of Calvin's behavior on her self-esteem. The strip effectively conveys the painful gap between her desires and her actual social circumstances.

Context of the Booger-Brain Insult

The emotional weight of this strip is amplified by the events leading up to it in a week-long arc. The sequence began with Calvin admitting to Hobbes that he called Susie a booger-brain after school. This casual yet cruel insult caused Susie to go home crying, deeply hurting her feelings. Although Calvin did not intend the remark with malicious precision, it was a rude name-calling act that landed hard on the six-year-old girl. The simplicity of the insult masks the complex pain it inflicted on Susie during her formative years.

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Hobbes plays a crucial role in this narrative as Calvin's conscience. He encourages Calvin to apologize, a step the young boy initially resists. Calvin attempts to apologize twice, blowing the first opportunity and eventually succeeding on the second try. This second attempt requires him to swallow his pride and acknowledge the hurt he caused. The resolution of this arc leads to Susie resuming her former antics, but the underlying tension remains significant for the reader. It illustrates the delicate process of forgiveness and understanding in childhood friendships.

Distinction Between Solitude and Isolation

The comic strip makes a clear distinction between solitude and loneliness, a theme prevalent in the series. While Calvin and Hobbes often revel in their solitude and enjoy each other's company, Susie experiences a different kind of aloneness. Her isolation in this story arc is a direct result of feeling hurt and excluded by Calvin. This sense of being shut out is a poignant distillation of her emotional state during this period. It serves to win over even Calvin's sympathy, revealing the human cost of his abrasive personality.

This moment in the strip is relatable because it acknowledges how hurt feelings can lead individuals to isolate themselves. When friends or loved ones cause pain through careless words, the natural reaction can be to withdraw. The strip encourages readers to recognize these signs of isolation in their own lives. It suggests that acknowledging pain is the first step toward healing and reconciliation. The lasting impact of this January 13, 1987, strip continues to influence how audiences perceive childhood social dynamics.