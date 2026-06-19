Caltrans Cleanup Photos Draw Backlash Over Incomplete Homeless Encampment Removals in Fresno

Caltrans District 6 faced criticism for a celebratory post about a Fresno homeless encampment cleanup, as before-and-after photos showed graffiti and dry brush remained untouched, highlighting broader tensions over the city's homelessness response and official statements.

The California Department of Transportation ( Caltrans ) District 6 in Fresno posted a social media update showcasing a homeless encampment removal on State Route 180 near Abby Street, which occurred on June 16.

The post included before-and-after photos and stated that crews collected 2.5 cubic yards of debris while outreach partners offered services to affected individuals. However, the post sparked significant local backlash as critics noted that the cleanup appeared incomplete. While items like shopping carts, a mattress, blankets, clothes, and trash were removed, extensive graffiti on walls and dry brush remained untouched in the after photo. Commenters described the celebratory tone as tone-deaf, highlighting slogans like Clean California versus the reality shown.

Similar criticism arose for a separate June 9 cleanup on State Route 41 south of Olive Avenue, where 4 cubic yards of debris were collected but a large graffiti wall and dry brush persisted. These incidents have intensified scrutiny of local officials, including Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, who recently claimed there were zero encampments in the city based on a strict definition (10 or more people for 10 or more days).

Critics argue this misrepresents the ongoing homelessness crisis, citing a 9.2% increase in the Fresno-Madera region in 2025, though preliminary 2026 data suggests a decrease. Community members are calling for accountability, audits, and leadership change, emphasizing that visible encampments and unsanitary conditions remain widespread despite official declarations and cleanup efforts





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Caltrans Homeless Encampment Fresno Cleanup Graffiti Mayor Jerry Dyer Homelessness Crisis Audit Community Backlash

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