Caltech Faces First Competitive Bid for NASA's JPL Contract in 70-Year History

NASA is opening the management contract for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to competitive bidding for the first time, jeopardizing Caltech's exclusive 70-year stewardship. The decision, amidst budget cuts and economic concerns, prompts Caltech to prepare a proposal to retain the $30 billion contract expiring in 2028.

The California Institute of Technology, known globally as Caltech , faces an unprecedented challenge as NASA prepares to open the management contract for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to competitive bidding for the first time in nearly 70 years.

Since the late 1950s, Caltech has been the sole operator of JPL, the federally funded research and development center that has been instrumental in pioneering planetary exploration, including the Mars rover missions and the Voyager spacecraft. The current 10-year contract, valued at approximately $30 billion, expires in 2028, and NASA has decided to solicit bids from other organizations to ensure the best value for taxpayer dollars.

This decision comes amid a broader context of budget constraints and workforce reductions at JPL, which has already seen its annual budget cut by roughly $500 million in the current fiscal year ending September 30. The potential loss of the contract would mark a seismic shift in the relationship between Caltech and NASA, severing a partnership that has produced numerous scientific breakthroughs and solidified Pasadena's status as a hub for space and technology innovation.

Caltech President Thomas Rosenbaum, who is set to retire at the end of June, expressed cautious optimism during the dedication of the new Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg Center for Quantum Precision Measurement on June 17, 2026. He acknowledged the government's right to evaluate value but emphasized the university's strong track record. In response to NASA's announcement, Rosenbaum swiftly formed a capture team-a specialized group tasked with preparing a competitive proposal.

The team is conducting an internal review and will bring in outside experts to refine the submission as the competition's parameters become clearer. Rosenbaum noted that the process is complex and may extend into late summer or fall, depending on NASA's timeline. He stressed that Caltech is fully prepared to compete, having delivered enormous value over decades.

The uncertainty has sent shockwaves through the Caltech and JPL ecosystem, which has spawned hundreds of alumni-founded businesses and research spinoffs in biotechnology, clean energy, robotics, and software over the past decade alone. Notable examples include Deep 6 AI, acquired by Tempus AI in March 2025; Honeybee Robotics, bought by Blue Origin in 2022; and Protomer Technologies, acquired by Eli Lilly for $1 billion in 2001. The economic implications of a potential contract loss extend far beyond the Caltech campus.

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo expressed surprise and concern, noting that the investment in the region would be severely impacted if Caltech lost JPL. David Klug, Pasadena's economic development director, went further, stating that the city's economic development plan-centered on public-private partnerships to advance deep tech initiatives with Caltech and JPL-would have to be scrapped and rebuilt from scratch.

JPL employs thousands of scientists, engineers, and support staff, and its budget of $2.6 billion annually supports a vast network of local businesses and startups. The competitiveness of the bidding process is intended to ensure that NASA gets the most efficient and innovative management, but it also introduces uncertainty into a region that has relied on the stability of the Caltech-JPL partnership for decades.

Despite the pressure, Caltech is focusing on demonstrating its unparalleled expertise and commitment to space exploration, hoping to retain a relationship that has defined American space science since the dawn of the space age. The outcome will not only affect the future of JPL but also the broader landscape of space research and the economy of Southern California





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