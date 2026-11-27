Calpulli Ocelocihuatl led the 15th annual UnThanksgiving ceremony at Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose on November 26 2026 honoring Indigenous heritage and National Day of Mourning solidarity.

Calpulli Ocelocihuatl led the 15th annual UnThanksgiving ceremony at San Jose's Mexican Heritage Plaza on Thursday, November 26, 2026. The sunrise event drew more than 400 dancers and community members for a solemn observance of the National Day of Mourning. Participants gathered in solidarity with the International Indian Treaty Council to honor Indigenous resilience.

The ceremony featured traditional Aztec dancing, ceremonial fire drumming, and songs celebrating Indigenous heritage. The event served as a counter-narrative to traditional Thanksgiving celebrations by focusing on the struggles and contributions of Native communities. Hundreds of attendees participated to acknowledge the full scope of Indigenous history in America.

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Aquihau Perez of Calpulli Ocelocihuatl addressed the crowd with a message of unity and compassion. He urged participants to lead with love and kindness while using the day for deep reflection. Perez encouraged the community to stick together, support one another, and remain strong in the face of historical challenges.

Jocelynn Mijagos participated in the festivities by placing an herbal mixture of plants into the ceremonial fire as a prayer offering. She was joined by Xochinecuhtli Alvarez, who waited in line to present her own offerings during the ritual. Eva Medina also placed an herbal mixture into the fire as a prayer offering during the ceremony.

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Kiona Young of the Choctaw tribe took part in the intertribal dances alongside other community members. Tank Young, also of the Choctaw tribe, joined the Cherokee, Apache, and Pueblo intertribal dance to support the cause. Makwa Rosales, age 7, and his brother Arley Rosales, age 8, of the Ojibwe and North Dakota's MHA Nation, also participated in the intertribal dance.

Jake Miller of the Northern Cheyenne and Dakota tribes led a song during the community circle dance. Louis Lopez of Danza Azteca Virgen de Juquila performed during the Calpulli Ocelocihuatl sunrise ceremony. These performances highlighted the diverse cultural traditions present at the event and reinforced the intertribal solidarity of the attendees.

The event provided a space for reflection and community bonding during the Thanksgiving holiday period. Organizers and participants viewed the day as an opportunity to acknowledge the history of Indigenous peoples of America. The gathering remains an important annual tradition for the Indigenous community in San Jose and beyond.

Calpulli Ocelocihuatl organized the event to demonstrate solidarity with the International Indian Treaty Council. The sunrise ceremony served as a platform to honor the history of Indigenous peoples across the Americas. Participants engaged in various cultural practices to celebrate their heritage and maintain community strength.