CalPERS introduces new regulations defining how long state retirees can work for pay while collecting pensions, clarifying limits for agencies and protecting benefits.

CalPERS, the California state agency managing pension benefits for public employees, is implementing two new policies to clarify the rules for retired workers who return to the workforce while collecting pensions. The California Public Employees' Retirement System board approved these proposals last week, yet the measures remain subject to a mandatory public comment period before they are formally adopted.

Defined Limits for Retired Annuitant Employment

The first new policy establishes a clear timeline for how long a government agency can hire what CalPERS calls a retired annuitant, which refers to someone who works while receiving a pension. Previously, retired part-timers were allowed to work for a limited duration without specific timeframe guidelines. Under the new rule, if CalPERS formally adopts the policy, agencies could hire a retired annuitant for two years and then apply for up to two one-year extensions.

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If an agency still cannot fill a job after these initial periods, it could seek a limited exemption allowing the retiree to work up to 120 hours a year. This structured approach aims to replace vague standards with concrete limits, providing agencies with a predictable framework for hiring experienced former employees.

Clarification for Police and Firefighter Retirement Ages

The second change specifically assists retired police officers and firefighters by clarifying their retirement age, a move designed to help them move into part-time positions more easily. The update eliminates a conflict with federal tax law by designating an employee's retirement age as the one set by the place where they spent the majority of their careers.

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This adjustment resolves ambiguities that previously complicated the transition for public safety personnel seeking part-time roles after retirement. By aligning the definition of retirement age with the jurisdiction of primary service, CalPERS aims to prevent disputes and ensure compliance with tax regulations.

Agency Concerns and Flexibility for Public Safety

Stakeholders have voiced strong opinions on the need for flexibility in these regulations, particularly for public safety agencies facing staffing shortages. Cory Sazillo, the legislative director for the California State Sheriffs' Association, called into last week's board meeting to stress that law enforcement agencies often turn to retired officers for hard-to-fill positions.

Sazillo urged the board to leave flexibility for public safety operations, noting that county sheriff offices utilize annuitants in many ways, such as in cold cases, specialty units, and court services. He cited the example of Sacramento reserve officers who lost their part-time jobs last year after an audit prevented the city from rehiring them, highlighting the practical impact of strict enforcement.

Legal Battles and Systemic Reform Efforts

Disputes over how CalPERS polices work-after-retirement rules have been building up for several years, leading to legal challenges and union advocacy. Gov. Gavin Newsom in August signed a law backed by one of the state's largest public employee unions, the California School Employees Association, that requires the agency to provide more notice to retirees when it determines they violated working-after-retirement rules.

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This legislative action follows incidents where retirees received letters demanding repayment of pension income, including one case where an individual was asked to repay $1 million in pension income received while working part-time. That lawsuit is currently underway in San Francisco Superior Court, underscoring the high stakes for both employees and the pension system.

Transparency and Future Implementation Steps

CalPERS President Theresa Taylor emphasized that the proposed regulations would give employers and retirees a more consistent framework to follow and help prevent avoidable violations. In a written statement after the board advanced the two policies, Taylor noted that the changes would make the approval and reporting process more transparent and accountable.

Public safety agencies have also supported a defined limit on post-retirement service, arguing that a clear standard serves employers and retirees better than ambiguity. They believe this approach serves the system's interest in preventing abuse while maintaining the operational flexibility needed for critical government services. The board will now proceed with the public comment period before finalizing these critical updates.