CalMatters' VotingMatters Events Empower California Voters Ahead of 2026 Primary

CalMatters hosted 17 nonpartisan VotingMatters events across California in May 2026 to help voters navigate a complex primary ballot. Partnering with local media and community groups, the initiative used guidebooks, candidate videos, and bilingual materials to foster civic dialogue among diverse residents. Over 600 attendees discussed key issues, shared perspectives, and learned to make confident voting choices without partisan rancor.

From Vallejo to Riverside, CalMatters' VotingMatters initiative brought nonpartisan voter education to life across California ahead of the 2026 primary election. With nine statewide offices on the ballot, 61 candidates for governor, and newly redrawn U.S. House districts, navigating the primary proved daunting for many voters.

To address this, CalMatters partnered with approximately 30 local organizations-including news outlets, nonprofits, and churches-to host 17 interactive events in May 2026, drawing over 600 participants. These gatherings, held in community spaces like bars, libraries, and colleges from the Central Valley to Southern California, used CalMatters' voter guide, candidate Q&A videos, and bilingual 'Choose your next governor' zines to foster informed, civil dialogue.

Attendees, including first-time voters, long-time residents, and election workers, discussed issues rather than partisan attacks, often exchanging contact information to continue conversations. Spanish-language materials were widely distributed, and events featured activities like trivia games to break the ice. Participants praised the candidate videos for focusing on policy rather than debate theatrics, with some suggesting they should be broadcast uninterrupted.

The events succeeded in creating a space where strangers could share perspectives, reflecting CalMatters' mission to empower voters through trusted, nonpartisan information





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Calmatters Votingmatters 2026 California Primary Voter Education Nonpartisan Gubernatorial Candidates Voter Guide Civic Engagement California Elections Central Valley Southern California Spanish-Language Materials

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