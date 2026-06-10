Callum Turner Praised for Acting Skills, Online Popularity, and Bond Role Speculation

The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Callum Turner, the internet's latest boyfriend, and praised him for his acting skills and the attention he has received from fans. Turner also discussed his online absence and the constant speculation about his role in the iconic film franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, June 10 praised Callum Turner , the internet's latest boyfriend, for his acting skills and the attention he has received from fans.

Turner, who is not a big social media user, explained that his online popularity is due to his addiction to his phone. When asked about his interest in taking on a role in the iconic film franchise, Turner declined to comment. The publication also asked Turner for his list of dream directors, and he found the Bond thing amusing due to the constant speculation and lack of information





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Callum Turner The Hollywood Reporter Online Boyfriend Acting Skills Bond Role Speculation Dream Directors

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