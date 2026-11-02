Callum Turner Named Next James Bond Actor by Amazon MGM

Amazon MGM Studios selects Callum Turner as the seventh actor to portray James Bond. The casting follows Daniel Craig's departure and includes Dua Lipa for the theme song.

Amazon MGM Studios has reportedly selected British actor Callum Turner to assume the mantle of James Bond. The selection marks a significant shift for the franchise as it moves forward five years after Daniel Craig concluded his tenure. Turner, age 36, reportedly received final screen tests during the Halloween weekend. The studio has indicated a strong preference for the candidate before making an official announcement.

Turner Secures Role After Rigorous Casting Process

Callum Turner emerged victorious from a competitive field that included three other contenders. Industry sources note that Amazon MGM attempted to keep one of these rivals confidential. This secrecy likely aimed to prevent fan backlash regarding racial bias in the casting process. Turner reportedly outperformed these candidates to secure the part.

Also read Callum Turner Resigns From Film Company Amid James Bond Casting Process

The producer behind this decision is Pamela Friedman. She previously played a key role in breaking the news of Daniel Craig's casting in 2005. Her involvement suggests that Turner is the definitive choice for the role. The studio is now moving to formalize the agreement with the actor.

Production Adjustments and Professional Commitments

Callum Turner has taken concrete steps to accommodate the demands of the franchise. He resigned as a director at Twentytwo Films. This production company was co-founded by Turner and his wife, Dua Lipa, in 2025. The timing of this resignation aligns with the extensive schedule required for Bond films.

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The James Bond role typically spans a decade of films. Turner must balance filming with global promotion and promotional tours. Stepping down from Twentytwo Films allows him to focus entirely on the new position. This decision removes potential scheduling conflicts with his personal business ventures.

Dua Lipa Potential Theme Song and Casting Context

Dua Lipa may join the franchise in a new capacity as a musical artist. She could record the theme song for the upcoming Bond 26 film. The singer previously starred as a glamorous assassin in the Netflix series The Spy. That role featured Henry Cavill in a leading capacity.

If Dua Lipa performs the theme, it would be a first for the franchise. Historically, established music legends have handled this duty. Artists like Paul McCartney and Adele have previously contributed to the series. The new 007 actor would effectively bring a collaborator with his own pre-established narrative connection.

Other actors were linked to the role prior to Turner's selection. Josh O'Connor was among those considered by the studio. Actor Aaron Pierre was also rumored to be in contention. Lowden had recently emerged as a favorite before Turner gained momentum. Turner had been circling the part for several months before the final decision.

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Franchise Future Under Amazon MGM Control

Bond 26 represents the first film under full Amazon MGM creative control. This marks a departure from the arrangement with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The studio has ended the longtime stewardship by these producers. This shift signals a new era for the intellectual property.

Steven Knight is writing the screenplay for the next installment. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are attached as producers. The film follows the events of 2021, which ended Daniel Craig's five-film run. That previous film concluded with the death of the character James Bond.

Callum Turner will be the seventh actor to play the iconic spy. He joins Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. MI6 appears to have found a successor after five years of vacancy. The studio is now preparing to announce the next major casting details for the series.