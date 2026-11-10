Callum Turner Films Johnnie Walker Ad Amid James Bond Casting Race

Callum Turner is back on set filming a Johnnie Walker Blue Label commercial in New York. This comes as he faces stiff competition from Robert Pattinson and Josh O'Connor for the 007 role.

Actor Callum Turner has returned to New York to film a commercial for Johnnie Walker Blue Label, marking a busy period in his professional schedule. The thirty-six-year-old performer was spotted shooting outside Yves French Bistro on Sunday, swapping the martini associated with his potential new role for a flute of blended Scotch whisky. This commercial shoot follows his recent screen test at Bray studios in Berkshire for the coveted James Bond position.

Callum Turner Resigns From Production Company

Turner has stepped down as a director of Twentytwo Films Ltd, a production company he co-founded with his wife, Dua Lipa, last August. The company was established with equal shares to produce film and television projects similar to LuckyChap, the production house owned by Margot Robbie. Industry observers view this resignation as a strategic move to free up his schedule and focus entirely on securing the part of 007.

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Robert Pattinson And Nicholas Hoult Join Audition List

Turner faces significant competition in the casting race, with recent reports confirming that Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have joined the list of contenders. According to The Hollywood Reporter, both actors tested for the role alongside Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O'Connor in London last month. Pattinson brings prior experience working with director Denis Villeneuve on the upcoming Dune 3, adding weight to his candidacy.

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Betting Odds Reflect Tight Competition For Role

William Hill has adjusted its betting odds following the news of the late contenders, with Pattinson emerging as a leading favorite. His odds have been slashed from 16/1 to 3/1 since the start of the weekend, while Josh O'Connor's odds have shortened from 9/1 to 5/2. Turner remains the betting favorite at 11/10, holding a strong position in the market despite the increased competition.

Josh O'Connor Rumors And Production Timeline

Earlier speculation suggested that O'Connor had already secured the role after negotiating final stages with Amazon MGM Studios. A source claimed a castmate from O'Connor's play Golden Boy revealed the news after celebratory drinks in Soho. However, Amazon MGM Studios aims to cast the lead by December to begin filming the next movie in 2027, keeping the outcome uncertain until an official announcement is made.