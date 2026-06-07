Callum Turner and Dua Lipa Celebrate Their Marriage in Style

Dua Lipa and her husband Callum Turner recently celebrated their marriage in a star-studded event in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Callum Turner and Dua Lipa attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating"Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

The star-studded event was held at Villa Valguarnera, an 18th-century mansion, and reportedly welcomed around 300 guests. The newlyweds were serenaded byLipa and John previously collaborated on “Cold Heart,” whose PNAU remix reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021. The couple’s Sicilian celebration drew an impressive guest list, including Donatella Versace, Joe Alwyn, Olivia Dean, Charli XCX and her husband, The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

Also in attendance were Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker and his wife, Sophie Parker, as well as Mark Ronson and his wife, Grace Gummer.on Instagram following the London ceremony, Lipa stunned in a white Schiaparelli suit jacket and matching skirt, accessorized with a dramatic white hat.

“31.05.2026,” the “Houdini” singer wrote in the caption of the snaps.to Turner in June 2025 after months of speculation. The pair first sparked romance rumors in January 2024 when they were spotted together at an afterparty following the premiere of Masters of the Air. Lipa recently closed the chapter on her Radical Optimism era, wrapping her global tour in December 2025 after more than a year on the road.

Last month, the “Levitating” singer released Live From Mexico, a live album featuring performances from her three-show run at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros.





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Met Gala Celebrity Marriage

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